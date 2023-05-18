PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF ARGENTINE REPUBLIC TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

SAMOA, May 18 - (THURSDAY 18 MAY 2023)

H.E. Mrs Maria Belen Bogado, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Samoa presented her Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during a Credentials ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele this morning. Ambassador Bogado is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and Argentina established diplomatic relations in 1993 and today marked the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. During the Credentials Ceremony, the remarks by the Head of State and the Ambassador reiterates the commitment of our two countries to maintain cordial and friendly relations. They both assured to continue our collaboration at the United Nations on issues of mutual interests in the areas of sustainable development, peace and security and most importantly, efforts to mitigate climate change, which is a priority and a critical issue for Samoa as a small island developing countries.

H.E. Excellency Mrs. Maria Belen Bogado holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the Complutense University of Madrid and a degree in International Relations from the National University of Rosario. Having started her diplomatic career in 2003, Ambassador Bogado occupied a number of Senior roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic. From 2019 to 2020, she served as Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry, in charge of technical cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields. She served as the Counsellor at the Embassy of Argentina in Spain and was awarded Encomienda de la Orden del Merito Civil granted by the King of Spain in 2010. Ambassador Bogado is married and has two children.

