FORTRESS TAX RELIEF RECOGNIZED AS TOP TAX RELIEF COMPANY BY INVESTOPEDIA FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Fortress Tax Relief stands apart from the competition as the only significant national tax relief company that assigns a licensed attorney to handle each case.
Our long-standing team of skilled attorneys, coupled with our personalized approach, empowers us to provide unmatched assistance to our clients”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortress, the leading national tax relief company in the United States, proudly announces its prestigious ranking as the top company in its category by Investopedia for the second consecutive year. Renowned for its personalized approach, Fortress stands out as the only significant tax relief company where each case is handled directly by a licensed attorney. Additionally, every attorney on the Fortress team possesses a minimum of 15 years of experience, ensuring unparalleled expertise and reliability.
— Stephen K. Galgoczy
Large tax debts present intricate challenges that demand meticulous attention and comprehensive solutions. Fortress excels in tackling these complexities head-on, delivering optimal outcomes for its clients. With substantial stakes involved, the company consistently confronts the most seasoned tax collectors from the IRS and state taxing authorities in cases involving substantial sums. This remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence have led Investopedia to rank Fortress as the unequivocal leader in the category for two consecutive years.
"When facing the best, you need the best," stated Stephen Galgoczy, founder of Fortress Tax Relief. "Our long-standing team of skilled attorneys, coupled with our personalized approach, empowers us to provide unmatched assistance to our clients. We are honored to be recognized once again by Investopedia, a testament to our unwavering dedication to resolving complex tax issues."
Fortress offers a comprehensive range of services, including but not limited to tax relief, negotiations with tax authorities, and strategic planning for tax debt resolution. By leveraging their unparalleled legal expertise, the company helps individuals and businesses navigate the intricate landscape of tax disputes effectively.
For more information about Fortress and its award-winning tax relief services, please visit https://www.taxfortress.com or contact Mike Zacha, Vice President, Fortress Tax Relief at 877-777-7430.
About Fortress Tax Relief:
Fortress Tax Relief is a renowned national tax relief company that offers personalized assistance to individuals and businesses across the United States. With a team of licensed tax attorneys boasting a minimum of 15 years of experience, Fortress specializes in resolving complex tax issues, negotiating with tax authorities, and providing strategic planning for tax debt resolution.
Mike Zacha
FORTRESS TAX RELIEF
+1 877-777-7430
mzacha@taxfortress.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube