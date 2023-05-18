EMU Faculty Of Business And Economics Organised “Career Over Coffee” Event 

As part of the "11th International Career Days" organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Relations and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MİKA), the Faculty of Business and Economics held a "Career Over Coffee" event on Wednesday, 17 May, 2023, from 10:00 to 12:00 at the Faculty of Business and Economics yard. Present at the opening ceremony of the event were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, faculty members, and students.

The "Career Over Coffee" event, which aims to introduce students to the business world and markets, create job and internship opportunities, and provıde guıdance in career planning, had the participation of 26 companies.

In his opening address, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics, emphasized the importance of industry-university collaborations and highlighted the presence of 25 distinguished businesses representing the economy of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the traditional "Career Over Coffee" event. Prof. Dr. Besim mentioned that companies from various sectors including tourism, banking, construction, import and distribution, and local production, representing the country's economy, interacted with students during the event. Prof. Dr. Besim also highlighted the significance of businesses for the development of society. Prof. Dr. Besim concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the organization of the event.

In his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın emphasized that the "Career Over Coffee" event provided an environment where graduates and select businesses from the industry could interact with students, explore internship opportunities, and evaluate their education. Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his wishes for a productive event and thanked everyone involved in making the "Career Coffee" event possible. At the end of the event, plaques of appreciation were presented to the participating companies.

The event saw the participation of various firms, companies, and associations, including Garanti BBVA, Limasol Turkish Cooperative Bank, Asbank, Döveç Group of Companies, Kaner Group of Companies, The Arkın Group İskele, Acapulco Resort Hotel, Atakom Ltd, K. T. Cooperative Central Bank, Creditwest Bank, İlkay M. Genç Ltd., Kıbrıs İktisat Bank, Kredo Accounting & Consulting, North Cyprus Turkcell, Noyanlar Group of Companies, Akol Group of Companies, Başman Group of Companies, Kamacıoğlu Group of Companies, Merit International Hotels and Resorts, Ciddi Mutfak Ltd., Northernland Construction, Civic Space, Oza Kahve, C.T. Bar Association Nicosia Branch and Buff & Bloom.