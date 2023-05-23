Anar App Unveils SafeDeal: Revolutionizing Online Commerce by Ensuring Secure Transactions between Buyers and Sellers

Anar Safedeal Anar App

SafeDeal by Anar provides Secure Transactions and Enhances Buyer-Seller Trust

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anar, a leading online marketplace, today launched SafeDeal, a robust transaction system designed to secure the interests of both buyers and sellers. By facilitating genuine product delivery, quick payments, and comprehensive customer satisfaction, SafeDeal is set to redefine online transactions in India.

The innovative service allows sellers to share a payment link via the Anar app, where buyers pay a 10% advance token to book their order. On successful payment, Anar's team coordinates the pickup and delivery of the products. The delivery is made with a 90% Cash on Delivery mode, after which the Anar team confirms the delivery and releases full payment to the seller, providing a 100% secure transaction.

For sellers, SafeDeal offers a zero-commission model, ensuring full profit from their sales. Payments are received within two days from the delivery of the order, and the logistics of order pickup and delivery are handled by Anar, freeing sellers from these concerns. Returns are minimized, and only damaged or faulty products verified by Anar are eligible for return. With pan-India coverage, sellers can now reach customers across the country.

For buyers, SafeDeal ensures payment safety, with funds only released to the seller once the buyer is fully satisfied with the product upon delivery. Anar tracks deliveries to ensure timely arrival, and a simple, effective return process is in place if the received product is defective, missing, or of poor quality. Buyers can initiate a return within 48 hours of delivery, and if approved by Anar, a return is initiated.

"SafeDeal is a testament to Anar's commitment to secure, transparent, and efficient online commerce," said the spokesperson for Anar. "We are confident that this innovative platform will be a game-changer for online buying and selling, ensuring the utmost satisfaction for both buyers and sellers."

For more information about Anar SafeDeal, please visit the Anar app or contact the Anar customer service team. https://anar.biz/blog/safedeal