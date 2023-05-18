Vintage Wine Estates Names Rodrigo de Oliveira as Vice President Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced the appointment of Rodrigo de Oliveira as Vice President Supply Chain. Mr. de Oliveira brings deep domestic and international experience in operations/supply chain leadership, manufacturing product development, organizational restructuring, M&A integration, business turnarounds, and continuous improvements. Much of his experience has been with consumer products businesses.

Jon Moramarco, Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “Rodrigo is an innovative, high-performance, multi-lingual leader that brings significant know-how in supply chain and logistics management. These are key areas of focus for VWE to drive operational efficiencies and cost reductions. We expect that his breadth of experience in operations and business turnarounds will be of great value as we work to simplify our product lines and reduce our production footprint.”

Mr. de Oliveira joined VWE this week from Greenlane Holdings, Inc., a cannabis accessories and lifestyle products company where he was the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he was at KushCo Holdings which merged into Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Previously, he held various leadership positions in supply chain, logistics and operations at Nike’s accessories business and Brightstar Corp. Early in his career, Mr. de Oliveira had held various positions in operations, supply chain and logistics with Oakley, Inc. and General Electric in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the best quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at vintagewineestates.com.

