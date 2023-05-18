With On-Demand ASL Interpreters, Sorenson Express is an Accessibility Win for Businesses, Employees, and Customers

New subscription service delivers on-demand video communication options to advance accessibility and inclusion

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Sorenson, the worldwide leader in inclusive language services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, announced the availability of Sorenson Express for public and private enterprises. The subscription service enables businesses to provide customers and employees with a consistent and frictionless experience anywhere and anytime.



Sorenson Express operates on iOS® and Android® devices. With one click, an enterprise user can request an interpreter (either ASL-to-English or ASL-to-Spanish), who appears on the screen within moments. Qualified interpreters relay signed and spoken conversations, facilitating a natural and personal experience for Deaf and hearing users.

“Sorenson is critically focused on making a meaningful impact in the lives of our diverse employees, customers, and communities through accessible products and services,” said Jorge Rodriguez, President and CEO of Sorenson, which across all business lines processes more than 140 million conversations annually. “Sorenson Express is a powerful tool that helps businesses advance accessibility and inclusion. We’ve been a leader in on-demand video interpreting services for 20 years, and Sorenson Express represents an expansion of that leadership to the enterprise.”

For retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, and other customer-facing businesses, Sorenson Express can create compelling experiences and provide high-quality service to all patrons to drive equity of care. In a retail setting, for example, Deaf shoppers can have on-demand access to experienced ASL interpreters as soon as they enter a store, allowing them to ask questions and engage with store personnel. Staff, meanwhile, can use the app to help Deaf customers find products, inquire about needs and preferences, recommend new offerings, and engage on a personal level.

“The quality of the customer experience has a huge impact on the reputation of any business, and in many cases is the key to its success or failure,” said Rodriguez. “Businesses invest significant time, resources, and training to prepare customer-facing staff to effectively engage and communicate with buyers. Sorensen Express ensures every person who engages with a business receives the same welcoming, helpful service. By demonstrating a commitment to inclusion and accessibility, moreover, companies can boost their brand, as well as their talent acquisition and retention strategies.”

In the workplace, Sorenson Express supports seamless interaction and communication between Deaf and hearing colleagues. Rather than having to schedule an interpreter several hours in advance, a Deaf employee can join impromptu meetings, contribute when urgent matters arise, or simply chat with colleagues.

“In today’s dynamic and competitive environment, businesses need creative, multi-dimensional approaches to problem-solving,” said Rodriguez. “By streamlining collaboration – and communication – between all workers, Sorenson Express will help businesses leverage the full extent of their workforces’ perspectives, experiences, and talents.”

Sorenson Express is now available to enterprises within the United States. Visit Sorenson Express to learn more.

Watch in ASL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit http://www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

Disclaimer

If you choose Sorenson as your default provider, you can port your existing 10-digit number to Sorenson from another provider or Sorenson can provide you with one for the geographic area where you live or work. If you later change your default provider, you can port your number to that provider. When selecting Sorenson, you must provide to Sorenson the physical address (i.e., the Registered Location) from which you are placing the call, so that Sorenson can properly route any 911 calls you may make. If you move or change your location, you must notify Sorenson immediately. You can update your Registered Location from your Sorenson videophone by calling (801) 386-8500 or by visiting sorenson.com/support/vrs/manage-account. Sorenson will confirm receipt of your Registered Location information. Emergency calls made via internet-based TRS may not function the same as traditional E911 service. For example, you may not be able to dial 911 if there is an internet-service failure or if you lose electrical power, and your 911 call may not be routed correctly if you have not updated your Registered Location. For more information on the process of obtaining 10-digit numbers and the limitations and risks associated with using Sorenson’s VRS to place a 911 call, please visit Sorenson’s website: sorenson.com/legal.

