Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market to Top a Worth of US$ 258.4 Million by 2033 and Exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over forecast period | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Alma Lasers, Ra Medical Systems, STRATA Skin Sciences, GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist (Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd), Kernel Medical Equipment Co., LTD, and KRUPA MEDI SCAN are the key players within the global market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 11.4%. By 2033, the market value is anticipated to have increased from US$ 87.7 Million in 2023 to US$ 258.4 Million by 2033. The market for dermatological excimer lasers was valued at US$ 79.4 Million by the end of 2022, and in 2023, it is expected to expand by 10.4% year over year.



Nowadays, ablative lasers are preferred for treatment because they are efficient and secure. In comparison to contemporary ablative lasers like excimer lasers, some conventional lasers take a long time to recover from and cause thermal damage. The strong laser light used in this process eliminates the skin's outer layers of aged skin and sun-damaged skin.

The use of ablative lasers is expanding because of advances in dermatology technology, a growing elderly population, increased young demand for healthy-looking skin, etc. As a result, it is projected that the need for dermatology lasers would rise along with the demand for ablative lasers. The market for ablative lasers is also anticipated to increase due to the increased prevalence of conditions like acne and scarring, particularly in the United States.

Along with a rise in demand for vibrant tattoos, there is a corresponding rise in demand for tattoo removal. For tattoo removal to be effective, different tattoo colours need varied levels of light. Consequently, combined laser therapy is very effective at getting rid of tattoos. Additionally, even after multiple sessions, a tattoo may only partially be cleared by a single laser, which can lead to dyschromia and ink retention.

As a result, combination laser therapies are used for these procedures because they produce better results.

Key Takeaways:

Trolley-mounted excimer lasers are the leading segment product among lasers, and held about 47.7% market share in 2022, due to their ability to provide physicians with a compact and versatile tool for the treatment of various skin conditions.

Psoriasis is a leading segment as an application, and held about 22.7% market share in 2022, escalating demand for more efficacious treatments has propelled industry players to adopt excimer lasers as preferred treatment methodologies for psoriasis.

market share in 2022, escalating demand for more efficacious treatments has propelled industry players to adopt excimer lasers as preferred treatment methodologies for psoriasis. By end user, the dermatology & cosmetic clinics dominated the global dermatology excimer lasers market holding a total market share of about 52.5% by the end of 2022, owing to the increasing demand for non-invasive and effective medical treatments used in these clinics becoming more common.

by the end of 2022, owing to the increasing demand for non-invasive and effective medical treatments used in these clinics becoming more common. By region, North America is leading in the global dermatology excimer lasers market. The presence of numerous renowned laser manufacturers, research institutions, and medical device companies in North America has contributed to significant advancements and the development of cutting-edge laser technologies in the field of dermatology.



“Increasing adoption of aesthetic cosmetic procedures and growing awareness and diagnosis of skin diseases to create a lucrative potential for the market to grow,” - says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Competition:

Key participants are actively engaged in strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their companies. Key players in the market understand the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements. They invest in research and development to create innovative products that offer improved efficacy, precision, and patient outcomes. These advancements can range from refined laser systems and optimized treatment protocols to enhanced user interfaces and integrated software solutions.

Phoenix Rising Companies, a distributor of high-tech medical products, announced a definite MOU to buy Emvera Technologies, LLC in February 2022.

In July 2021, Quanta System and Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. teamed together to market and sell their cutting-edge portfolio of thulium and holmium laser systems, laser fibres, and accessories in Canada.

Key Companies Profiled

Alma Laser

Ra Medical Systems

STRATA Skin Sciences

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist (Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd)

Kernel Medical Equipment Co.,LTD

KRUPA MEDI SCAN

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dermatology excimer lasers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global dermatology excimer lasers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product – [table top excimer lasers, handheld excimer lasers, trolley mounted excimer lasers], by application- [psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema/ atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, alopecia areata, others], by the end-user- [hospitals, dermatology & cosmetic clinics, plastic surgery centers, others], across seven regions of the world.



Key Segmentation:

By Product:

Table Top Excimer Lasers

Handheld Excimer Lasers

Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers



By Application:

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema/ Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Alopecia Areata

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics

Plastic Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends



