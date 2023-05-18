Boston Business Journal Names Risk Strategies a 2023 Fast 50 company

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Business Journal has named Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, to its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. Risk Strategies came in at number 23 on the list.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Fast 50 company along with so many of our Boston peers,” said John Mina, CEO of Risk Strategies. “The past year was a major milestone for us as we exceeded the $1 billion revenue threshold. This significant growth is a testament to the expertise and commitment of our talented employees who bring a strategic, holistic and specialist approach to our clients so they can protect what matters most to them.”

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The numbers are analyzed by the Business Journal’s research department. Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2022.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

Founded in 1997 in Boston, Risk Strategies provides comprehensive risk management advisory services, insurance and reinsurance services for Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Private Client Services, Consulting Services and Financial & Wealth Services. The company is growing quickly, ranking number 16 on the Top 100 P&C Broker List and number 9 on the list of privately held brokerages. Risk Strategies was previously named a Fast 50 company in 2020 and 2021.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Youngs

Account Coordinator

rsc@matternow.com

817-781-2359