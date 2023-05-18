3D Printing Market Global Industry Size Analysis 2022 By Major Key Players are 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd.,

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investments by major market players is a key factor driving 3D printing market revenue growth

3D Printing Market Size – USD 16.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%, Market Trend – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing. The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards.

Three-dimensional (3D) printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a groundbreaking technology that enables the creation of physical objects from digital designs. By layering materials such as plastics, metals, or ceramics, 3D printers can produce intricate and complex structures with precision and efficiency. This revolutionary technique has revolutionized various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and design, allowing for rapid prototyping, customized production, and even the production of human tissues and organs. With its potential to reshape the traditional manufacturing landscape and unlock unprecedented possibilities, 3D printing continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine what is possible in the realm of fabrication.

The research has been based mainly on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from specialist sources about the 3D Printing market from 2022 to 2030. The report’s section on the competition landscape offers a detailed analysis of the market shares of the top 3D Printing industry players.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS, voxeljet AG, SLM Solutions, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Nano Dimension, and Materialise.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers. Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the 3D Printing market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the 3D Printing market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

