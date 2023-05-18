Uninterrupted Power Supply System (UPS) Market Progresses for Huge Profits during 2027

The global uninterrupted power supply market is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPS provides emergency power protection connected loads during any type of power failure. The uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system provides battery backup whenever there is any interruption in power flow. In addition, it also protects the system from damage during sudden power failure.

The proliferating market demand for an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system as a reliable power supply is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the number of data centers and a decrease in battery prices are anticipated to potentially contribute toward the overall market growth. In addition, the increase in population and surge in demand for power backup solutions are the other factors influencing the market growth in the residential end-user segment.

Based on type, the Offline uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system garnered a significant market share. This is attributed to the growth in demand for offline UPS systems in residential and small-scale commercial sectors. In addition, these are cost-effective compared to the online UPS system.

Based on the rating, the >200 KVA rating uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is expected to witness significant market growth. This is attributed to growing applications in commercial and industrial end-user segments for various heavy appliances.

The industrial uninterrupted power supply segment accounted for significant market share, owing to rise in demand in various manufacturing sector. Uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is widely used in nuclear power plant or oil rig as a temporary power back up.

Asia pacific accounted for significant revenue share, owing to large number of industrial booms in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Schneider Electric Se, Abb Ltd., Soro Electronics, Luminous power technologies, MICROTEK, Delta Electronics Inc, Emersion Electric Co., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

- The global uninterrupted power supply market has significant impact of Covid-19. Due to work from norms, majority of population are residing at home, which positively affected the market growth.

- In addition, frequent power loss during this pandemic led to increase in demand for uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system for residential as well as industrial sectors.

- However, the shortage of regular manpower and social distancing norms delayed the new installation of an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system.

- In addition, complete lockdown and social distancing norms across different countries delayed cross-border export and import activities. This led to supply chain disruptions in the upstream and downstream channels.

Key findings of the study

- Line interactive uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 5.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- By End-User, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

- North America dominated the market with around 42% revenue shares in 2019.

