Public input requested for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 3 bridge over the Little Wapsipinicon River in Fayette County

AMES, Iowa – May 18, 2023 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed Little Wapsipinicon River Bridge replacement on Iowa 3, 0.2 miles west of Fayette County Road V-68. The

project is currently scheduled for the 2025 construction season.

Through traffic on Iowa 3 will be detoured utilizing Fayette County Road V-62, C-33, and V-68.





Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between May 18, 2023 (around Noon) – May 30, 2023.

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 3 Bridge Replacement Little Wapsipinicon River”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

For general information regarding this project, contact, Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us

Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Please notify the contact listed above if you require a language other than English. Servicios de interpretación y traducción están disponibles en varios idiomas gratis. Favor de notificar el contacto enumerado a continuación si requiere un idioma que no sea inglés.

Comments must be received by May 30, 2023, to be considered.

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/Iowadot5325



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.