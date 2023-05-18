Western Blotting Market to Surpass US$ 1,204.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Precision Detection and Protein Analysis: Unlocking Insights with Advanced Western Blotting Techniques for Research and Diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Western Blotting Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 759.5 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Western Blotting Market:

Adoption of western blotting in the detection of antibodies during the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly introduced an opportunity for western blot developers, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 10, 2023, according to a report published by ACS Publications, a journal publisher, the use of new technology called Simple Western (SW), developed by ProteinSimple, a company that develops instrumentation systems, software, and assay products, eliminates the recovery issue by performing all traditional western blot steps in a capillary. With the help of this technology, the SARS-CoV-2 Simple Western assay was developed to determine if human serum samples contained anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.

Global Western Blotting Market- Driver

Increasing demand for western blotting techniques for detection of diseases

Increasing demand for western blotting techniques for the detection of diseases due to the increasing prevalence of diseases like HIV/AIDS is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, 38.4 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2021.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2711

Global Western Blotting Market- Restraint

Disadvantages associated with western blotting

The major factors that can hamper the growth of the global western blotting market over the forecast period include the disadvantages associated with western blotting. For instance, in May 2022, CiteAB, a life science data company, stated that although the western blotting process can be set up in almost any lab, it can be time-consuming and it may be tricky to get reliable results consistently due to the many steps involved

Global Western Blotting Market- Opportunity

Increasing research and development activities

Increasing research and development activities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global western blotting market which is expected to drive the global western blotting market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2022, according to a report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), western blotting is emerging as a new staple in scientific and biomedical research.

Global Western Blotting Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among application, the medical diagnostics segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region due to the increasing use of western blotting for medical diagnosis which is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, according to Healthline Media LLC, a consumer health publisher, the western blot test is used to confirm or contest a diagnosis of HIV or Lyme disease after an ELISA antibody test comes back positive or negative.

Western Blotting Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 759.5 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 1,204.9 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product Type: Electrophoresis Blotting Systems (Automated Dry Blotting Systems, Semi-Dry Blotting Systems, Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems), Reagents & Kits (Chromogenic Reagents Kits, Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits (Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate, Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate), Fluorescent Reagents, Antibodies (Primary Antibody, Secondary Antibody), Buffer Kits), Transfer Membranes)

Electrophoresis Blotting Systems (Automated Dry Blotting Systems, Semi-Dry Blotting Systems, Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems), Reagents & Kits (Chromogenic Reagents Kits, Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits (Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate, Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate), Fluorescent Reagents, Antibodies (Primary Antibody, Secondary Antibody), Buffer Kits), Transfer Membranes) By Application: Scientific Research, Medical Diagnostics, Agricultural Application, Food & Beverages, Other Applications

Scientific Research, Medical Diagnostics, Agricultural Application, Food & Beverages, Other Applications By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Companies covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lumigen, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Bio-Techne, SBH Sciences, Advansta Inc., Azure Biosystems Inc., HiMedia Laboratories., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., ICL, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Leinco Technologies Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of HIV Restraints & Challenges: Disadvantages associated with western blotting

Global Western Blotting Market Segmentation:

The global western blotting market report is segmented into Product Type, Application, End User and Region

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into electrophoresis blotting systems (automated dry blotting systems, semi-dry blotting systems, traditional wet transfer blotting systems), reagents & kits (chromogenic reagents kits, chemiluminescent reagents kits)(horseradish peroxidase (hrp) substrate, alkaline phosphatase (ap) substrate), fluorescent reagents, antibodies (primary antibody, secondary antibody), buffer kits, transfer membranes). Out of which, the electrophoresis blotting systems segment is expected to dominate the global western blotting market during the forecast period and this is due to the increase in the usage of electrophoresis blotting systems for easy detection of antibodies.

Based on Application, the western blotting market is segmented into scientific research, medical diagnostics, agricultural application, food & beverages, and other applications. Medical diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing prevalence of HIV for which western blotting is widely used for detection.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, research institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Out of which, diagnostic laboratories is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase in the number of diagnosis for the identification of infections like HIV.

Among all segmentation, the application segment has the highest potential due to the increasing usage of western blotting for medical diagnostics. For instance, in February 2022, according to an article posted by J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd., a diagnostic equipment manufacturing company, stated that western blotting is used for the confirmatory medical diagnosis of various infectious diseases like HIV, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), hepatitis C (HCV), syphilis, and autoimmune disorders.

Global Western Blotting Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on the adoption of organic growth strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2021, Bio-Techne, a company that develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, diagnostic, and bioprocessing markets, announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, released Abby, its next-generation chemiluminescence system that automates traditional Western blotting.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2711

Key Market Takeaways:

The global western blotting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of western blotting owing to its advantages. For instance, in February 2020, News-Medical.net, a scientific, medical, and life sciences information provider, stated that the most prominent advantage of western blotting is that it has proven to be effective at generating a signal that is proportional to the amount of the protein that exists in the sample and it is highly sensitive.

Among application, medical diagnostics segment is dominant due to the increasing prevalence of HIV, which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 38.4 million people across the globe with HIV in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global western blotting market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE HealthCare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Lumigen, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Bio-Techne, SBH Sciences, Advansta Inc., Azure Biosystems Inc., HiMedia Laboratories., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., ICL, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Leinco Technologies

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2711

Market Segmentation:

Global Western Blotting Market, By Products Type: Electrophoresis Blotting Systems Automated Dry Blotting Systems Semi-Dry Blotting Systems Traditional Wet Transfer Blotting Systems Reagents & Kits Chromogenic Reagents Kits Chemiluminescent Reagents Kits Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) Substrate Alkaline Phosphatase (AP) Substrate Fluorescent Reagents Antibodies Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Buffer Kits Transfer Membranes

Global Western Blotting Market, By Application: Scientific Research Medical Diagnostics Agricultural Application Food & Beverages Other Applications

Global Western Blotting Market, By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Global Western Blotting Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Rapid Diagnostics Market, By Product (Consumables and Instruments/Analysers), By Prescription (Professional Diagnostics and At-Home/OTC-Based Testing), By Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Coagulation Testing, Hematology Testing, Cancer Testing, Drug of Abuse Testing, and Pregnancy and Fertility/Ovulation Testing), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratories, Individuals/Home Healthcare Settings, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technique ( ELISA, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),Immunoassays, Cell Cultures, Others),By Disease Indication (CNS Infection ,Meningitis, Brain Abscess), Diarrheal Disease ( Shigellosis, Cholera, Enteric/Typhoid Fever),Respiratory Infections(Tuberculosis, Influenza, Bronchitis),Blood Infections(Malaria, Dengue, Infectious Mononucleosis, Others),STDs(Chlamydia, Aids, Syphills, Others)),By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Government Organizations), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com