Deutsche Bank ADR Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held on May 16th and 17th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.

May 16th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Hywin Holdings Ltd. Nasdaq: HYW
Yiren Digital Ltd. NYSE: YRD
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. Nasdaq: HCM | LSE: HCM | HKEX: 13
Bavarian Nordic A/S OTC: BVNRY | CPH: BAVA
Swiss Re Ltd. OTC: SSREY | SIX Swiss Exchange: SREN
Travis Perkins Plc OTC: TPRKY | LSE: TPK


May 17th

Presentation Ticker(s)
First Pacific Company Limited OTC: FPAFY | HKEX: 142
Ipsen SA OTC: IPSEY | Euronext Paris: IPN
Vection Technologies Ltd ASX: VR1
KPN OTC: KKPNY | Euronext Amsterdam: KPN
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited NYSE: HMY | JSE: HAR
Brambles Limited OTC: BXBLY | ASX: BXB
ThyssenKrupp AG OTC: TKAMY | FRA: TKA


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

 


Primary Logo

