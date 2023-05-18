FAT Brands Strengthens Leadership Team with C-Suite Appointment and Two New Brand Presidents

/EIN News/ -- Jenn Johnston Assumes Chief Marketing Officer Role, New Brand Presidents to Lead Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker Concepts

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . announces the elevation of Jenn Johnston to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Since the acquisition of Global Franchise Group in July 2021, Ms. Johnston has held the role of President of the Quick-Service Division at FAT Brands, overseeing brands including Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker. With Ms. Johnston’s promotion to Chief Marketing Officer, Allison Lauenstein and David Pear will assume Brand President roles.

Ms. Lauenstein will serve as Brand President of Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker. Ms. Lauenstein brings over a decade of experience working with the respective brands, having previously served as Executive Vice President of Brand Operations and Marketing at Global Franchise Group. Ms. Lauenstein successfully launched several initiatives during her tenure, including the unlimited mix-ins platform at Marble Slab Creamery, the co-branded model of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, and the Fresh Twist menu concept for Pretzelmaker. Prior to joining Global Franchise Group, Ms. Lauenstein spent 13 years at Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins Brands in various leadership positions.

With over 20 years of strategic and operational restaurant leadership experience, Mr. Pear will assume the role of Brand President at Round Table Pizza. Mr. Pear most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Desert De Oro Foods, a multi-unit franchise organization with 360 restaurants, including Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Whataburger, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, and Dave’s Hot Chicken. Prior to that, Mr. Pear served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Del Taco, where he played a key role in consistently increasing same-store sales and driving overall unit growth. Mr. Pear also brings experience from his time at Yum! Brands’ Taco Bell and Domino’s Pizza, where he led operational transformation through a combination of key initiatives focused on culture, continuous improvement of operational elements, and elevation of the guest experience.

“As FAT Brands continues to evolve and grow, we saw an opportunity to expand Jenn’s role to impact the larger organization,” said Thayer Wiederhorn, Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands. “Her unique marketing and operations background will enable us to develop impactful campaigns that increase brand visibility and drive profitable sales across our 17 concepts. We are also pleased to welcome Allison and David to the team. Allison has a great track record with Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker. We expect a seamless integration into her new role and immediate value to the brands. On the other hand, David brings exciting insights from his outside experience, which we also expect will bring immediate results. We are fortunate to have them both join our talented management team.”

