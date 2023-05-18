AgriFORCE’s UN(THINK) FOODS Division Partners With The City College of New York BIC Master’s Program

CCNY’s BIC Master’s Program students to develop a strategic and creative 360-degree communication plan for the launch of UN(THINK) products

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused agtech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation practices and food and plant products, today announced that AgriFORCE’s UN(THINK) FOODS has teamed up with the City College of New York’s BIC Master’s Program for the development of a new marketing campaign for the launch of their products.



UN(THINK) FOODS’ partnership with CCNY’s BIC Master’s Program is aimed at providing students an opportunity to work closely with the UN(THINK) FOODS team to develop a strategic and creative 360-degree communications plan for the launch of their products.

The BIC Master’s Program is a unique portfolio-driven master’s degree in Branding + Integrated Communications that combines theory and practice. Program students gain an understanding of the latest branding, marketing, and integrated communications strategies. The program provides students with the knowledge and skills to create, plan, execute and monitor successful integrated campaigns.

“We are excited to team up with CCNY’s BIC Master’s Program and to have the opportunity to work closely with their students," said UN(THINK) Foods General Manager, Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez. "We believe this collaboration will provide our team with valuable insights and ideas as we are tapping into a group of highly diverse and creative talent who truly are and understand our millennial target audience. We’re also thrilled to provide students with a unique hands-on learning experience as they create and present their communication plans for UN(THINK) FOODS.”

The students’ final campaigns are being presented to UN(THINK) FOODS for evaluation and consideration on May 18, 2023.

As previously announced , UN(THINK) FOODS just completed its qualification of Awakened Flour and is selectively launching its line of products for B2B customers in Canada and the U.S., with plans to expand sales into the direct-to-consumer market within the next few months. UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses a 100% natural patented process that captures the goodness of the grain, providing all the nutritional and dietary benefits of sprouted wheat, while enhancing the flavor, texture, richness and natural sweetness that are ideal for breads and pastries. UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses 100% of the whole wheat kernel with no added ingredients.

