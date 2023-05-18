Upcoming Suicide Prevention Trainings from NAMI Maine

NAMI Maine (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering several suicide prevention training opportunities scheduled over the course of the next month that are available to school staff.

If you need any more information regarding any of these training opportunities, please contact Julianne McLaughlin, NAMI Coordinator of Suicide Prevention Programs at mspp@namimaine.org

For more training opportunities with NAMI Maine visit their website: https://www.namimaine.org/events.

For further information and assistance about health education and training in schools, reach out to Maine DOE Health Education & Health Promotion Consultant Susan Berry at susan.berry@maine.gov.