Smart Clothing Market to Proliferate at 25% CAGR, Increase Attributed to Uptake by Athletes & Healthcare Professionals: Fact.MR Study

Smart Clothing Market by Product (Smart Socks, Smart Insoles, Smart Pants, Smart Jackets, Smart Shirts, Smart Shoes), by Application (Embedded, Attached Electronics Smart Clothing), by Technology (Ultra-Smart, Passive, Active Smart), by Industry, by Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market for smart clothing provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global smart clothing market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2022-2032, expected to reach US$ 23.28 Billion in value by the end of the said forecast period.

Historical estimates point out that the market enjoyed robust growth, clocking a CAGR of 10% from 2017-2021, at the end of which it was valued at over US$ 2 Bn. The global smart clothing market is envisioned to gain traction in various industries such as transportation, education, medicine, hospitality, and public safety. Smart clothing is used in corporate uniforms for different purposes.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Free Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=196

In the corporate world, smart clothing could help increase productivity as it enables better communication between specialists and their teams. Today, smart clothing is offered in a more fashionable, comfortable, and functional way to consumers. Additionally, rising emphasis on sporting activities has prompted an increase in smart apparel sales, with a view to streamline sports performance and monitor fitness levels.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Fact.MR projects the market to surpass US$ 7.63 Bn by the end of 2026.

Attached electronics projected to touch a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2022

Healthcare smart clothing is expected to secure nearly 30% of the total share of the global market

Sales of smart shirts to soar at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2032, by product type

North America, by the end of 2022, to yield revenue worth US$ 1.8 Bn, expanding at 10% CAGR by 2032

Asia to emerge as the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 14% through 2032

Europe to register an expansion rate of 12% in value CAGR terms, from 2022 to 2032



As consumers become health conscious, they are seeking out various approaches to remain fit, indulging in outdoor exercises and sports, which is spurring demand for smart clothing, besides their requirement in the healthcare sector, comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=196

Competitive Landscape

A rising number of partnerships in the global smart clothing industry is expected to introduce more fashionable, comfortable, and functional products, broadening outreach of prominent players. Some notable developments are as follows:

Sensoria Inc., for instance, has been partnering with MYZONE to deliver comfortable and accurate heart rate monitoring garments since the past 5 years, with some of the first products being the Sensoria T-Shirt and MYZONE Powered Sports Bra respectively

In December 2017, TexRey Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the new multi-bio monitoring smart apparel in the Yi-Deng Nursing Center. With this product launch, the center is able to enhance surveillance and monitoring of hospitalized patients by collecting their personal bio-data, making long-term care permissible

Major Key Players Operating In The Smart Clothing Industry

Sensoria Inc.

OMsignal Inc.

CuteCircuit Ltd.

Carre Technologies Inc.

MAD Apparel Inc.

Wearable X

Medtronic Plc.

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sensatex Inc.

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Smart Clothing Market Industry Survey

By Product Type : Smart Socks Smart Insoles Smart Pants Smart Jackets Smart Shirts Smart Dresses Smart Suits Smart Scarves Smart Bras Smart Shoes

By Application : Embedded Electronics Smart Clothing Attached Electronics Smart Clothing

By Technology : Ultra-Smart Clothing Passive Smart Clothing Active Smart Clothing

By Industry Vertical : Healthcare Industrial Military Athletic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Quick Buy: Smart Clothing Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/196

More Insights Available

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the smart clothing market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (socks, insoles, pants, jackets, shirts, dresses, suits, scarfs, bras, and shoes), application (embedded electronics and attached electronics), technology (ultra, active and passive), and industry vertical (healthcare, industrial, military, and athletic smart clothing), across seven major regions of the world.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Steam Clothing Care System Market Scope: The growing demand for smart technologies for home appliances leads to increasing consumer demand, therefore, driving the need for steam clothing care system for a convenient lifestyle. The global market for steam clothing care system consists of small and large manufacturers and is majorly driven by local or regional manufacturers.

Custom Cycling Clothing Market Analysis: Custom Cycling Clothing Market By Product (Jersey and Tops,Bibs and Shorts,Caps,Gloves,Socks),& By End-User (Male cyclist,Female Cyclist) - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028.

Sports Compression Clothing Market Size: The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Cosplay Clothing Market Share: The global market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The preferences for cosplay clothes by all age individuals has driven the growth in the industry since past few years.

Tray Sleeve Market Growth: The current market for tray sleeves is concentrated in North America, especially USA and Canada. The introduction of tray sleeves at a global level will be integral in increasing its market size. European countries being at the forefront of dental healthcare, are expected to aid in the rise of tray sleeves market in the region.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube