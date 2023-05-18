Wearable Devices to Enable New User Experience for Mobile Games

/EIN News/ -- The Company is exploring its neural input technology for the benefit of gamers by realizing interactions beyond the touchscreen

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the successful completion of testing for a gesture-based control system to provide mobile gamers with a touchless gaming experience across mobile gaming devices. The proof of concept was conducted using the Mudra Band, the Company’s flagship consumer product.

Wearable Devices' touchless sensing technology recognizes subtle finger, hand gestures, and gradations of fingertip pressure with remarkable accuracy. Through the Bluetooth pairing of the Mudra Band to any mobile device, users will be able to experience mobile gaming without the need for physical interaction. These intuitive and natural control capabilities enhance the gaming experience and create new possibilities for gameplay.

"With mobile games accounting for approximately 50% of global game revenues in 2022, this market represents a significant opportunity for our technology, and we’re excited to deliver a gesture-based user experience that was previously available only for stationary gaming consoles,” commented Mr. Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices Ltd. “We believe a major part of the gaming experience is lost due to the limitations of the touchscreen and adding gesture-based interactions to mobile games will bring more excitement, fun and joy to gameplay.”

The Company’s Mudra Band for Apple Watch already supports touchless operation and control of the iPhone and additional Apple ecosystem devices.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

