Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the AI-powered global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:

  • J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 24, 2023 in Boston at 12:40 p.m. E.T.
  • BofA Securities Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 in San Francisco
  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference June 8, 2023 in Chicago at 10:40 a.m. C.T.

Webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. At the heart of Xometry’s digital marketplace is artificial intelligence (AI), which analyzes millions of data points and connects buyers with suppliers worldwide. Xometry gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to manage their shops and grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity, creating locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
415-583-2119
matthew.hutchison@xometry.com


