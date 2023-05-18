red violet to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 7, 2023. Derek Dubner, Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel MacLachlan, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings.



About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Steven Hooser/Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

ir@redviolet.com