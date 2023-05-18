Microchip Releases Updated Programmer and Debugger Development Tools

Next-generation MPLAB® ICD 5 and MPLAB® PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debuggers/programmers offer new ways to program and connect

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As programming and debugging continue to be vital—and manually time consuming—processes for embedded designers, Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) has launched two tools offering fast, affordable and convenient solutions. The new MPLAB® ICD 5 and MPLAB PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debuggers/programmers both feature remote programming capabilities for an enhanced user experience.



The MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer offers advanced connectivity and power options for developers of designs based on PIC®, AVR® and SAM devices and dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs). Because it reduces the need for power cables, this development tool can be used in environments where efficient use of space is necessary. Powered by a USB Type-C® connection to a PC or Power over Ethernet (PoE)+, the MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit programming and debugging tool is fast, flexible and convenient. PoE+ allows the device to be powered by the same cables that are used for data communication without the need for additional power cords. In addition to the flexibility that PoE+ offers, the Ethernet connection allows for remote development and isolation from environmental conditions.

Remote debugging and programming over Ethernet, power monitoring to optimize designs for power, and integration with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) systems provide a feature-rich development experience bolstered by the strengths of the hardware and connection capabilities. Users can reduce their development time by using Arm® Single Wire Output (SWO) trace and a variety of programming and debugging interfaces.

“The MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer expands Microchip’s mid-range debugger portfolio to provide additional capabilities and high-end features often reserved for more expensive products,” said Rodger Richey, Senior Director of Microchip’s Development Systems business unit. “The cutting-edge hardware and wireless connectivity options make this tool extremely versatile and easy to use when designing a variety of applications.”

The MPLAB PICkit™ 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is a more flexible version of its predecessor and can be used both while connected to a computer with MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) or in the field. Compatible with all architectures offered by Microchip, this fast and portable tool is capable of remote programming via Microchip’s updated Programmer-to-Go (PTG) smartphone application. It uses a wireless Bluetooth® Low Energy radio to allow developers to connect to the device through their smartphone via the PTG app. With the PICkit 5, multiple program images can be selected on the SD card through the app so the user can program different images in the field. Previous tools were only capable of programming the image within MPLAB X IDE or MPLAB IPE before the user headed into the field.

“The MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer maintains the speed and small form factor of its predecessors while expanding the portability aspect of our product offering,” said Richey. “The ability to select various programs in the field and utilize our custom app provides a lot of versatility for programming.”

Both tools are supported by MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and the MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE), Microchip’s highly configurable software program and user interface. An updated, 6.10 version of MPLAB X IDE will be rolled out with these products and will simplify the design process for customers who may need to migrate from one Microchip device to another to meet the needs of various applications.

Pricing and Availability

The MPLAB PICkit 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is available for $94.99 and the MPLAB ICD 5 in-circuit debugger/programmer is available for $399.99. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. MPLAB, PICKit are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.