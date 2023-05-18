Lincoln Educational Services to Highlight Operational Success and Performance at the B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on May 24th

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, NJ, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a leading provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24th at 7:30am PDT. The conference is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

During his fireside chat, Mr. Shaw will review the Company’s progress, including highlighting the recently reported 2023 first quarter operational performance. Mr. Shaw is also scheduled to meet institutional investors on that same day and interested investors are encouraged to contact their B. Riley representative to request in-person meetings.

“I believe the B. Riley conference, which is being held in-person, gives us a platform to meet institutional investors seeking undervalued and long-term investment opportunities,” Mr. Shaw stated.

B. Riley Securities' Annual Institutional Investor Conference gathers key executives from public and private companies to showcase their stories to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. The conference will feature a comprehensive, full two-day schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated fireside chats, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

