Ukrainian companies to showcase delicious treats at Sweets and Snacks Expo 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ukrainian manufacturers of sweets and snacks will be showcasing their products at the "Sweets and Snacks Expo 2023" in Chicago, USA on May 22-25, 2023. The exhibition, which is one of the largest international expos for the confectionery industry, will see five Ukrainian companies present their products within the Collective Stand of Ukraine.
The Collective Stand of Ukraine will be organised with the support of the USAID Program “Competitive Economy of Ukraine” (USAID CEP), which is supporting SMEs and business startups to become more competitive in domestic and international markets.
Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, Ukrainian manufacturers and businesses have faced numerous challenges. About 20% of confectionary enterprises were either damaged or stopped operations because of active hostilities. In general, in 2022 volumes of export and production decreased by 10% and 10-12% respectively. Nevertheless, Ukraine’s confectionery industry continues to evolve, and Ukrainian manufacturers are developing new taste combinations and solutions to keep up with the latest trends. As a result, Ukrainian sweets and snacks are already well-known abroad and can be found on the shelves of such big retailers as Auchan, Carrefour, Biedronka and Lidl.
“Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine is a priority for USAID Competitive economy program in Ukraine, especially under the conditions of the war and various challenges faced by businesses on a daily basis. Thus, USAID CEP encourages Ukrainian producers to explore alternative ways of generating incomes and expanding business and supports them in entering international markets. We hope that the participation in “Sweets and Snacks Expo 2023” will help the Ukrainian companies to expand their business network and enter the US confectionery and snacks market, which is on the rise and is expected to grow annually by more than 3%,”, says Olesya Zaluska, USAID CEP Chief of Party.
This year, the visitors of the Collective Stand of Ukraine can expect to taste cookies, crackers, sweets and breakfast cereals as well as sample palm oil free cookies, low sugar and Keto products made by the Ukrainian producers.
"Sweets and Snacks Expo is just round the corner and it is an honor for us to represent Ukraine at this largest confectionery and snack event in North America. We can’t wait to showcase our delicious treats to international visitors and prove that the Ukrainian food manufacturing businesses continue to work and deliver even under the war conditions. And of course, we hope to use endless networking opportunities which this expo offers to build lots of successful partnerships," said Tetyana Shermolovych, Director General of ™ “Yarych”, participant of the Collective Stand of Ukraine.
In particular, the Collective Stand of Ukraine will be represented by the following producers:
™ “Yarych” - a producer of hard-dough biscuits and crackers.
Steviasun Corporation LLC (TM “Pure Delight”) - a producer of sweets, chocolate, cakes, biscuits, tea, jam, marshmallow and other confectionery products based on extracts of stevia.
Sovarog LTD (TM “Happy Flakes”) - a producer of breakfast cereals, cereal bars and croissants.
LLC The Ukrainian-German company "Truff Royal" (TM Pepo and others) - a producer of energy bars, chocolate, candied fruit, waffles, and similar products.
Arkmen LLC (TM “Arkmen”) - a producer of nuts in chocolate and nuts' bars.
The Collective Stand of Ukraine can be found at Booths 20633-20641 at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, IL, on May 23-25, 2023.
