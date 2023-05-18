Innovative Legal Aid Platform launched in Ukraine with EU support

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) has launched an online platform in Ukraine that makes it easy to request and receive free legal consultations for people affected by the war.

Developed with funding from the European Union and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the platform will help connect those seeking legal advice with those providing legal assistance. Dozens of lawyer profiles are available on the website, ready to offer online and offline consultations. The platform is available in Ukrainian and English.

Lawyers from different organisations will be able to post their profiles and receive consultation requests via the platform. Those in need of legal assistance can register, choose a lawyer, pick a convenient time for a meeting, and wait for the appointment confirmation. Lawyers are selected based on their expertise and experience. Each profile also has a rating with reviews.

“Through partners like DRC, the EU helps the most vulnerable access legal aid, because it is an essential tool to ensure the population affected by the war can enjoy their rights to humanitarian assistance and social protection,” said Claudia Amaral, head of EU humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

