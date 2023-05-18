European Film Festival takes place in Yerevan until 23 May – free admission

On 16 May, a new edition of the European Film Festival opened in Yerevan with the screening of the latest winner of the Palme d’Or, the Swedish film The Triangle of Sorrow.

The European Film Festival will be held from 16 to 23 May at Yerevan Cinema House (18, Vardanants Street). Entrance is free and open to the public.

Thirteen award-winning films from EU member states present in Armenia will be screened with English and Armenian subtitles.

“‘United in diversity’ is the motto of the European Union and today we, Europeans, are very pleased to show you examples of our diverse and plural cultures,” said EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin on the occasion of the opening of the festival. “The magic of cinema lies in its ability to captivate audiences and tell stories that resonate with people from all lifestyles. The Festival screens films that have received critical acclaim and have been successful at international film festivals, giving Armenian audiences access to award-winning European cinema.”

The European Film Festival in Armenia takes place as part of the Europe Day celebrations. This year’s festivities will continue until 26 May and will take place in Yerevan, the Sunik region and other marzes.

