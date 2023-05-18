Surface Inspection Market Size To Reach USD 6.03 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Surface Inspection Market Trends – Increasing application of surface inspection systems in automotive industry

Surface Inspection Market Size – USD 3.22 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Surface Inspection Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global surface inspection market size reached USD 3.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smart cameras and powerful image processors, as well as increasingintegration of surface inspection systems with Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud services, are expected to continue to drive global surface inspection market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Rising application of surface inspection systems in the automotive industry is also expected to propel revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. For preventing errors at all phases of manufacturing, the automotive industry is reliant on high-quality surface inspection systems. Various material and production-induced faults are captured by surface inspection systems. Surface scanning can be used to check defects in complicated parts such as crankcases, cylinder bores, and cylinder heads, and also surface parts like printed electronics and cylinder head gaskets.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A., AMETEK, Inc., and Sick AG

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. One of the major components of the surface inspection system is software. Image capture, processing, and analyzing operations are all controlled by software.

Automotive segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Various large components, like door panels, must be inspected using several cameras in the automotive industry, driving revenue growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Robust presence of key players including Omron Corporation and Keyence Corporation are among others in countries in the region is expected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Surface Inspection Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Surface Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D

3D

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Cameras

Lighting Equipment

Processors

Optics

Frame Grabbers

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Surface Inspection Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Surface Inspection Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

