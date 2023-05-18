Microban International Presents Webinar on Antimicrobials for Sustainable Coatings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Microban International teamed up with European Coatings to give an exclusive webinar discussing the role of antimicrobials in developing more sustainable coating systems. The educational talk was presented by James Rapley, Product Development Engineer at Microban, and covered key topics such as how antimicrobial technology works, methods for testing its performance, and global regulatory considerations.
Sustainability continues to be a primary driver in the coatings industry, with manufacturers under increasing pressure to improve their volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions, waste generation, energy and resource usage, and process efficiencies. There is also growing consumer demand for coatings that deliver durable surface protection against microbes to enhance product lifetimes and performance.
In this highly relevant webinar, entitled ‘Next-Generation Antimicrobial Solutions for Sustainable Coatings Systems’, James highlighted antimicrobials as a key ingredient of sustainable coatings, and outlined factors to consider when developing an antimicrobial coating, such as toxicity and stability. He also showcased the latest innovations specifically formulated for water- and solvent-based coatings, as well as their advantages over traditional antimicrobials, including easier incorporation and UV stability.
If you were unable to attend the webinar, the replay is now available to download and view at your convenience. This fascinating presentation is certain to be a valuable tool for manufacturers of a wide range of products, including:
• water- and solvent-based coatings
• glass products, e.g. touchscreens
• furniture
• high-touch goods, e.g. ATMs, point-of-sale systems
• items in high-traffic spaces, e.g. public transportation, petrol stations, supermarkets
Watch the recording now to gain a deeper understanding of antimicrobial technologies and how they can contribute to greater sustainability in the coatings industry, as well as to learn about Microban’s newest chemistries for this vital sector.
Watch the webinar replay
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
kdm communications limited
sarahk@kdm-communications.com