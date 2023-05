Surgical Glue Market is Projected to Witness a Substantial Growth Rate, Surpass USD 4.6 Billion by 2031

Surgical Glue Market

The surgical glue market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin glue, a specialized medical adhesive, serves as an effective means to seal wounds. It can be utilized independently or in conjunction with sutures or adhesive tape. This remarkable adhesive creates a protective, water-resistant barrier over the injury. Skin glue is primarily employed for small to moderate cuts or wounds measuring up to 5cm in length. These wounds should possess straight edges that can be readily brought together. Its application is particularly common for closing wounds on the face, head, select areas of the arms and legs, as well as the torso.

CAGR: 7.0%

Current Market Size: USD 2.3 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021- 2031

Base Year: 2021

In 2021, North America emerged as the dominant market for surgical glue, holding the largest share of revenue. This trend is projected to continue from 2022 to 2031, driven by various factors shaping the surgical glue market. These factors include a significant patient population, the presence of key industry players, easy access to products, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, extensive research and development activities, a focus on innovation, and a higher adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to a rising number of accidents and an increased awareness regarding the use of surgical glues for medical and surgical purposes.

By application, the cardiovascular surgeries segment acquired the major Surgical Glue Market Size in 2021 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to an increase in the incidences of woundsportsort injuries and an increase in the geriatric population as they are more prone to chronic diseases

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

By product, the synthetic and semi-synthetic segment accounted for major share of the global surgical glue market in 2021.

By application, the central nervous system surgeries segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€“

Artivion, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

OptMed, Inc.

