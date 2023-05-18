Submit Release
Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on birth anniversary

VIETNAM, May 18 -  

HÀ NỘI — Leaders and formers leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, Government and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Thursday, on the occasion of the late President's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).

Joining the delegation were President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

Former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An, Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân also attended the ceremony.

Expressing their gratitude to the late President, the Party and State leaders pledged that the entire Party, people and army will continue following his invaluable guidance to bring the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress to life and successfully accomplish socio-economic programmes.

Later, the delegation offered incense and paid floral tribute to fallen combatants at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street.

On the morning of the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - Ministry of Public Security, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hà Nội also laid wreaths in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and fallen combatants. — VNS

