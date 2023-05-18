Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market to surpass US$ 254 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

FMI Explores the Role of Industry 4.0 in Driving Gears, Drives, and Speed Changers Market. The gears, drives, and speed changers industry in the United Kingdom is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching $9 billion by 2033, driven by factors like the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

The demand for automation and mechanization in sectors such as the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors drives the gears, drives, and speed changers industry. This industry is expanding because of the increasing need for efficient and trustworthy power transmission systems. Demand for gears, drives, and speed changers is predicted to increase shortly due to rising industrialization and the expansion of the construction industry in emerging nations.

The high cost of manufacturing and maintaining gears, drives, and speed changers is a key obstacle for the market. The rising popularity of simple electric and hybrid cars is also working against the development of this sector. Furthermore, low-cost alternatives and a shortage of experienced personnel in certain places are anticipated to be obstacles to the development of this business.

Multiple growth opportunities are available in the gears, drives, and speed changers industry. Transmission systems that are both efficient and less harmful to the environment are likely to find a new audience with the rising popularity of electric and hybrid automobiles.

It is anticipated that the expansion of this market might be further driven by the advancement of cutting-edge materials and technologies like 3D printing and nanotechnology. Significant expansion prospects are also presented by the rising need for automation in developing economies.

Several current trends are influencing the direction of the gears, drives, and speed changers market. Many efficient and sophisticated transmission systems are projected to be in high demand as the industrial industry adapts to digitalization and AI.

Demand for gears, drives, and speed changers is predicted to increase shortly due to the growth in the usage of renewable energy sources and the construction of smart cities. In addition, the current movement toward miniaturization and lightweight materials is anticipated to usher in fresh prospects for this sector.

Key Takeaways:

The gears, drives, and speed changers industry in the United States is predicted to expand steadily, with a market size of US$ 47.1 billion by 2033 and a CAGR of 5.2%.

The gears, drives, and speed changers industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach US$ 9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

China's gears, drives, and speed changers industry is anticipated to expand notably, with a market value of US$ 58.5 billion in 2033 and a CAGR of 5.2%.

Japan's gears, drives, and speed changers market is expected to reach US$ 44.8 billion by 2033, securing a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The gears, drives, and speed changers market in South Korea is forecasted to reach US$ 11.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

With a predicted CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033, the spur gear sector is likely to dominate the gears, drives, and speed changers business.

With a market share of 42% in 2023, the automotive end-use category is expected to be the large section of the gears, drives, and speed changers industry.

How Players Are Revolutionizing the Industry Landscape?

The gears, drives, and speed changers industry is highly competitive with many players in the market. Some of the key players in the industry include ABB Ltd., AMETEK, Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Amtek Auto Ltd., and American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

To keep ahead of the competition, these companies are always spending on research and development to create new and creative goods. Several issues beset the sector, including increased competition, rising raw material costs, and changing client preferences. To address these issues, significant competitors are focused on strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and extending their product portfolios to serve a broader variety of clients.

The industry also offers significant investment potential for new market entrants. With rising demand for gears, drives, and speed changers in numerous end-use

sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing, the market has enormous development potential. The recent developments in the gears, drives, and speed changers industry include:

The use of sophisticated materials such as composites and alloys.

The implementation of industry 4.0 technologies such as automation and digitization.

The emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly production methods



Companies that adjust quickly to these developments are likely to have a competitive advantage in the market.

Key Segmentation :

By Type:

Spur gears

Bevel gears

Worm gears

Helical gears

others



By End-Use:

Automotive

Industrial

others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-Use

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By End-Use, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By End-Use, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By End-Use, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By End-Use, 2023 to 2033

