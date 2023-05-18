Whitestone REIT Elects New Board Member, Julia Buthman

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) announces the addition of Julia Buthman to the Company’s Board of Trustees, elected May 12th at Whitestone’s annual shareholder’s meeting. Julia is a seasoned investment professional with more than 35 years of investing in senior debt, subordinated debt and structured equity. She is a former Managing Director at Prudential Private Capital and has extensive experience on both non-profit and for-profit boards.



“Julia’s election to the Whitestone board adds to the board’s already strong depth of experience,” stated Chairman of the Board, David Taylor. “Julia brings a fresh perspective from her time at Prudential Private Capital and BMO as well as her non-profit board experience, including the North Texas Food Bank, Volunteers of America – Texas and United Methodist Hospital and Health Services.”

Julia joins Whitestone’s existing board members, all reelected at the annual meeting:

Whitestone REIT’s Board: Julia Buthman, Jeff Jones, Amy Feng, David Taylor, Nandita Berry and David Holeman

Whitestone continues to have robust board refreshment, with Julia’s election bringing the average board tenure to under 3 years and the percentage of female representation to 50%.



“The appointment of Julia to our board reaffirms our commitment to institutional-quality ESG standards and the emphasis we place on female representation,” commented Dave Holeman, CEO. “Women are increasingly owning the businesses and franchises that tenant our centers. As such, having a higher ratio of female participation on our board ensures that we better reflect the makeup of our customer base and the priorities of our shareholders.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy

Director, Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cae559b-e1e9-49a2-9228-629ea42f6c9d

