Dialysis Concentrate Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis till 2030

Dialysis Concentrate Market 2030

Dialysis concentrate market provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialysis concentrate market was valued at $2.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030. Dialysis concentrate is any fluid used in the application of dialysis that comprises of glucose, electrolyte, and purified water. The electrolyte solution is prepared in such a way that it matches the concentration present naturally in the blood. The dialysis solution is prepared as per the patient requirement, which aids in regulating the electrolyte and maintaining an acid-base balance to facilitate the procedure of removal of metabolic excretes from the body. The dialysis concentrate is specially formulated according to the patients’ needs in regulating the body’s electrolyte balance, acid base balance, and eliminating the metabolic waste products. Hemodialysis concentrate solution is made to an accurate PH value and is highly effective in operation. The dialysis concentrate rectifies the uremic blood composition and brings it to the physiological level. It is achieved by reducing the uremic toxic concentration and fixing the abnormalities associated with electrolytes and acids.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC., B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, DIALYSIS MEDICAL SOLUTION, FARMASOL, FRESENIUS SE AND CO. KGAA, HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD., MEDITES PHARMA, SPOL. S.R.O., NIKKISO CO. LTD, NIPRO CORPORATION

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the industry, as the concern for the transmission of infectious disease during dialysis procedure is high.

By application, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population and incidences of renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD) globally as well as rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension and shortage of kidneys for transplantation, which increase the use of hemodialysis and hemodialysis concentrate.

Based on dialysis site, it is categorized into hospital, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. The clinics & dialysis centers segment acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the advantages of in-center dialysis such as patients do not require any medical training as healthcare professionals carryout majority of tasks, making it convenient for patients by avoiding any errors during the treatment.

