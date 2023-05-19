Brazil Natural Food and Drinks Market is expected to reach USD 16,546.5 million by 2031

As consumers become more concerned about the environment, they seek for products that are produced with little harm to the environment.

As consumers become more concerned about the environment, they seek for products that are produced with little harm to the environment.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil Natural Food And Drinks Market Size was valued at $7,829.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $16,546.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.Brazilian consumers' increased awareness of the importance of healthy eating, rising organic and sustainable product demand, and expanding consumer health consciousness have all contributed to Brazil natural food and drinks market’s tremendous expansion in recent years.

Natural and organic foods and drinks are growing more popular among consumers, who are also looking for products that don't contain artificial ingredients, preservatives, or colors. Consumers are looking for more environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions as they become more conscious of the effects that food production has on the environment. In order to promote organic and sustainable agriculture and provide access to wholesome food options, the Brazilian government has set in place policies and programs.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The major players analyzed for the Brazil natural food and drinks industry are Bunge Limited, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, General Mills, Inc., Nestle S.A., Hortifruti Natural da Terra, Camil Alimento S.A, Mars Incorporated, Danone Inc., Lactalis Group, Vapza Alimentos S/A.

The demand for natural foods and drinks surged as a result of consumer preferences for products manufactured with non-genetically modified ingredients. An increase in health consciousness and media attention to the risks associated with eating foods containing genetically modified organisms is to contribute to the increase in demand for "clean label" products (GMOs). The "clean label" products are also becoming more well-liked as natural food and drinks market trends, and they have recently been propelled into the general market by well-known books, television programs, and celebrity endorsements.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the Brazil natural food and drinks market. Eventually, consumer buying patterns changed. Most consumers preferred natural and organic products over those manufactured with chemicals since they were so concerned about their health and adhered to a healthy diet to prevent virus attacks. The market has profited from the uncertainties brought on by fiscal 2021 as a result of the increased demand for natural food and drinks.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the natural drinks segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,671.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,040.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,547.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,603.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

Depending on packaging, the packaged segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,802.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,571.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

