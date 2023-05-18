PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of $2MM Payment Under Existing Drosrite™ Contract

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (“PyroGenesis” or the “Company”) (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today announces that it has received a payment of US$1.5 million (approximately CA$2 million) under the Company’s existing CA$25+ million Drosrite™ contract. A balance of US$8 million (approximately CA$10.7 million) remains to be received under the contract.



As previously announced, PyroGenesis contracted with Drosrite International LLC, which was in turn contracted by Radian Oil and Gas Services Company for an order of 7 Drosrite™ systems. The first three systems have passed site acceptance testing and are currently in full commercial operation at the Ma’aden plant in Ras Al-Khair, which is a joint venture corporation with Alcoa. Ras Al-Khair is known to be the largest and most efficient vertically integrated aluminum complex in the world and boasts one of the world’s largest smelters1. The remaining four systems under the contract have already been manufactured and are ready for deployment subject to a renewed payment schedule.

“We trust that this payment will allay any concerns that some may have had with respect to the collectability of this receivable”, said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis. “The payment announced today was made in accordance with a continuously revised payment schedule geared to better align the pressures on the end-client’s operating cash flows created by increased business opportunities. While there have been some delays, which were communicated to us in advance, the Company is in agreement with the general strategy being implemented by the client and its end-client. PyroGenesis believes that this relationship will lead to increased business opportunities as we cross sell our downstream and upstream business lines with this end-client and potentially with others in the region. Discussions in this regard have taken place, and continue to take place, with the client and the end-client. Although we anticipate receiving future payments based on the revised schedule being worked out, we recognize the possibility of future periodic payment delays due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. Nevertheless, based on the information we have, we view this project as a steppingstone to generating more business opportunities in the Middle East region.”

PyroGenesis will provide updates on the revised payment schedule as they become available.



About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases, and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

About Drosrite International LLC

Drosrite International (DI) is a US based private company duly constituted and existing under the laws of the State of Delaware, providing state-of-the-art waste management technologies to the aluminum industry. DI is duly licensed by PyroGenesis to manufacture, market, sell and distribute DROSRITE™ systems and technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and certain other countries in the Middle East, on an exclusive basis. All DROSRITE™ systems supplied by DI are manufactured in the USA. DI is considered to be a separate entity from a legal standpoint, but is controlled by PyroGenesis for accounting purposes and as such is consolidated into PyroGenesis’ financial statements. DI is owned and operated by Alex Pascali, the son of P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis.

About Radian Oil & Gas Services Company

Radian is a private Saudi Arabian company providing technologies that help customers conserve energy, operate more efficiently through a broad range of solutions while saving fuel, water / electricity & reducing CO2 emissions. Radian is owned by the HAKA Group, an established conglomerate business founded in 1967 which is also based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The group is operating in a diverse range of business sectors from logistics to food and drink and from construction to real estate, owning a flourishing mix of brands under its umbrella.

About Ma’aden

Ma’aden is a diversified multi-billion-dollar mining company, and was formed as a Saudi joint stock company in 1997. Since 2009, Alcoa, the world's eighth largest producer of aluminum, and Ma’aden have formed a joint venture that has created the world’s largest, lowest cost, and fully integrated aluminum facility in Ras Al-Khair. Ma’aden is the largest mining company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and one of the world’s most cutting-edge companies in their industry.

