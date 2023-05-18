ApartmentLove Names Ken Lang CTO as the Company Adopts Machine Learning and AI Applications

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the promotion of Kenneth (Ken) Lang to the role of Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”).



An “Exceptional talent and colleague, Ken is the lifeblood of our technical team!” exclaimed Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Trevor continued to say, “On behalf of the entire Company, we are thrilled to formally name and announce Ken as the Company’s CTO. This is a wonderfully formative time for the Company and to have Ken leading our engineering, Machine Learning and AI initiatives ensures the quality of every round and the continued growth and expansion of our systems while simultaneously serving our customers from around the world. A unique talent and a pillar in our organization, we were very happy to have extended Ken the role of CTO and are equally grateful he has accepted same.”

Just as much a mentor for the Company’s junior developers as an educator for our senior management and executive teams, Ken has a unique ability to convey complex technical concepts, problems, opportunities, and instructions in clear and understandable ways. Having joined the Company in December 2020 as the Head of Technology, Ken now holds the coveted title as the Company’s first ever CTO, a particularly significant milestone in ApartmentLove’s continuing growth story.

“I love it!” says Ken Lang – CTO for ApartmentLove, when asked how he feels about his new role. Adding, “We have great products and every day we’re making them stronger, faster, and more competitive. We are constantly evaluating new technologies as the pace and capacity of the internet listing industry continues to grow. For me, it’s really exciting to see our team learn and a lot of fun to be part of their development while undertaking new and cutting-edge technologies like Machine Learning and AI as part of the much larger ApartmentLove plan.”

Under Ken’s leadership, the Company has released numerous and progressively complex development rounds as Ken and his team refined the ApartmentLove.com architecture into the global player it is today. Most recently, Ken and his team successfully completed the Company’s go-live of the beautifully restyled GottaRent.com, a long-term home and apartment rental engine. Ken has shared his plans for a similar albeit far more comprehensive update to the already profitable OwnerDirect.com short-term rental marketing website, a leader in the short-term vacation market in the coming weeks.

When asked about the importance of constantly releasing new and enhanced versions of the websites the Company acquires and controls, Ken explained that among other technologies such as Blockchain, adopting AI and Machine Learning is needed to ensure ApartmentLove’s growth planning as these and other new and emerging technologies will keep ApartmentLove at the forefront of the industry winning market share from the competition.

A 35-year veteran of the tech world, Ken has routinely consulted for large computing groups generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues a year. As CTO, Ken will further define the Company’s technical direction and while leading technical due diligence investigations of all our acquisition targets.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience while maximizing return on advertising for our customers and return on investment for our shareholders.

The Company operates long-term home and apartment rental marketing websites ApartmentLove.com and GottaRent.com and the short-term vacation rental website OwnerDirect.com around the world.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Trevor Davidson Ken Lang President & CEO Chief Technology Officer ApartmentLove Inc. ApartmentLove Inc. tdavidson@apartmentlove.com klang@apartmentlove.com (647) 272-9702 (778) 215-0119

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance of any kind should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements include but are not limited to the anticipated benefits of machine learning and/or artificial intelligence and the ability of the Company to realize the benefits of machine learning and/or artificial intelligence in its operations; the Company realizing the benefits of its growth by acquisition model; and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate businesses that it acquires. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Risk factors can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

