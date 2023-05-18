Unveiling the Automotive Evaporator : Enhancing Cooling Efficiency and Passenger Comfort

Automotive Evaporator Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air condition (AC) system of an automotive consists of several parts and functioning to offer comfort to passengers. Automotive evaporator is a part of the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and cooling) system. It is a heat exchanger system in which the refrigerant runs through a tube, in liquid form, at low temperature and leaves the tube at higher temperatures. The refrigerant absorbs heat from the hot air and leaves it as cold air for its utilization in the air conditioning and freezing system. The automotive evaporator acts as the heat exchanger as it absorbs heat from the car cabin, which is carried to the outside environment from a condensing unit with the help of a compressor. The automotive evaporator also controls the humidity by absorbing it from inside the car and offers enough cooling power to provide complete comfort for passengers inside the car. This attracts customers, which, in turn, strengthens the automotive evaporator sales since the distribution channel is getting broader, expanding beyond the traditional offerings.

The increasing demand for safety, comfort, and aesthetic features has led to several technological advancements in vehicles. The system contributes toward defrosting windows, demisting windshields, and dehumidifying air, thereby improving the comfort of passengers. Safe and clean running of the system eliminates all the minor risk factors while driving a vehicle. Therefore, increase in safety due to the adoption of HVAC systems by providing safe and favorable conditions inside the vehicle cabin is anticipated to propel the automotive evaporator market growth over the forecast period.

Thermal comfort in vehicles is considered as one of the most important factors while purchasing a vehicle. The installation of the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and cooling) system ensures an ambient thermal environment for the passenger as well as the driver. The HVAC system not only contributes to a better thermal environment but also improves the efficiency of air conditioning, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

HVAC systems ensure appropriate vehicular temperature levels, which can lead to enhanced vehicle passenger comfort and fuel economy. The rise in use of automatic climate control feature, which automatically controls cabin temperature regardless of the outside air temperature and humidity, is expected to boost the growth of the automotive evaporator market over the forecast period.

Some of the factors, such as increase in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in automobiles and rise in safety & comfort, due to the adoption of HVAC systems are expected to spur the product demand over the forecast period. However, the global automotive evaporator market is also increasing the risk of certain health problems such as skin dryness and aggravation of respiratory problems, which can hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the automotive air conditioner system consumes more fuel for its operation.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Denso Corporation,

Valeo SA,

MAHLE GmbH,

Seasonair Sdn Bhd,

Behr Hella Service GmbH,

CalsonicKansei North America, Inc.,

Delphi Automotive PLC,

Hanon System,

SANDEN International Pty Ltd.,

Spectra Premium Industries Inc.

