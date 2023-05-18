Three Valley Copper Announces Transfer of Listing from the TSX Venture Exchange to the NEX

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper”, “TVC” or the “Company”) announces that due to the liquidation of Minera Tres Valles SpA (“MTV”), the Company’s 95.1% Chilean subsidiary, announced on February 17, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has informed the Company that the trading of TVC’s common shares will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSXV effective at the opening of the market on Friday, May 19, 2023. The trading symbol for the Company will change from TVC to TVC.H.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Three Valley Copper within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements with respect to the outcome of the liquidation of MTV and/or any related restructuring proceedings and the transfer of the common shares of the Company to the NEX Board of the TSXV. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of copper and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Three Valley Copper and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the liquidation proceedings and the impact of the same on the Company’s operations; securing financing or undertaking a restructuring transaction and the timing thereof; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration and development activities generally; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; the timing of future economic studies; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Management" in TVC’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Although Three Valley Copper has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Three Valley Copper disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

