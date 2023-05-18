Wooden Decking Market Set to Witness Strong Growth USD 18,624.0 Million Forecast by 2030

The wooden decking market is projected to reach $18,624.0 million by 2030, At a CAGR of 2.9% forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wooden Decking Market has become a highly sought-after addition to residential and commercial properties, providing a perfect outdoor space for relaxation, entertainment, and aesthetic enhancement. With its timeless charm, natural appeal, and durability, the wooden decking market has experienced significant growth in recent years. Let's explore the reasons behind the increasing popularity of wooden decking and its thriving market.

The global wooden decking market size was valued at $13,858.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $18,624.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading market players in the global Wooden Decking Market include:

Humboldt Redwood Company, James Latham Plc, Long Fence, Metsa Group, Setra Group Ab, UFP Industries, Inc., UPM - Kymmene Corporation, Vetedy Group, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company.

The wooden decking market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors and increasing demand from both residential and commercial sectors. One of the key drivers behind this growth is the rising popularity of outdoor living spaces. Homeowners and businesses alike are recognizing the value of creating functional and aesthetically appealing outdoor areas for relaxation, entertainment, and socializing.

Moreover, environmental considerations have also played a significant role in the wooden decking market. Sustainably sourced timber and eco-friendly manufacturing practices have gained traction, attracting environmentally conscious consumers who prioritize sustainable and renewable materials.

The wooden decking market continues to flourish due to its timeless beauty, durability, environmental friendliness, and versatility. Whether it's a backyard retreat, a rooftop oasis, or a commercial space, wooden decking provides an inviting outdoor area that enhances the overall value and enjoyment of any property. As more individuals recognize the benefits and aesthetics of wooden decking, the market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Wooden Decking market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Wooden Decking market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

