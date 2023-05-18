Government Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Microsoft, Civica Group, IBM
The Latest Released Government Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Government Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Constellation Software Inc. (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Civica Group (United Kingdom), SAS Institute (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Tyler Technologies, Inc. (United States), UNIT4 (The Netherlands), Infor Inc (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Government Software market to witness a CAGR of 3.04% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Government, Social Organizations, Others) by Type (On-Premise, Web-based, Cloud-based) by Subscription (Monthly, Annual, Quarterly) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Government software is designed to better manage local government, municipality, or jurisdiction in any country. This is accomplished through proper fund accounting, grant management, strict departmentalized budgeting, utility billing, code enforcement, licensing, inspections, permitting, and more. This software enables governments including local, municipal, or state to become more efficient & accessible to the general public. This software can function as a data management system that houses administrative data in a centralized hub. The governments are adopting the use of the software to maintain government data integrity, improve transparency, increase the ease of public record access, and promote participation from as well as collaboration between the government and its citizenry. This will drive market growth in the forecast period.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Government Software
Market Drivers:
• Ease To Analyze Administrative Data And Produce Reports
• Rising Adoption of Digitalization in Various Government Activities
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Adoption Of Various Software By Local Governments In Emerging Countries
• Growing Use Of Electronic Data Repository Instead Of Paper-Based Records
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
