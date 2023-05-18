Enteral Nutrition Market (Form, Nutrient Composition) - Reach $16.18Bn by 2027 at 7.4% CAGR with Liquid Segment Driving Growth During 2019–2027 | The Insight Partners

The enteral nutrition market growth driven by the increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases. The booming e-commerce and online distribution of medical products are likely to be prevalent trends in the enteral nutrition market over the coming years.

Enteral nutrition refers to any method of feeding that uses the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to deliver nutrition and calories. It can include a normal oral diet, the use of liquid supplements, or delivery by use of a tube (tube feeding). According to the American College of Gastroenterology, there are six main types of feeding tubes. These tubes may have further subtypes depending on exactly where they end in the stomach or intestines.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape:

Market leaders operating in the enteral medical nutrition market have undertaken various organic and inorganic growth strategies. The enteral medical nutrition market majorly consists of players such as Abbott Laboratories; Nutricia; Fresenius Kabi AG; B. Braun Melsungen AG; NESTLE S.A.; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Smartfish AS; DSM; Hormel Foods Corporation; and Global Health Products, Inc. Several organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion in the enteral medical nutrition market, have resulted in the growth of the market. Likewise, inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration have helped the company to strengthen its revenue, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market.

June 2021 - DSM has opened a newly extended premix manufacturing facility in Buk, Poland. The state-of-the-art plant is the latest example of DSM’s ongoing investment into its end-to-end premix capabilities, to serve customers active across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Buk2 will enable DSM to further improve service levels and reduce lead times, while supporting the development of tailored, purpose-led premix solutions for consumers requiring special care.

May 2021 - Nutricia bought together leading international experts to introduce Danone Nutricia Campus, a digital resource and training platform for healthcare professionals overseen by an independent not-for-profit foundation.

Sept 2020 - Global Health Products announced that their nutritional supplements are now available through the Premier Contract. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Enteral Nutrition.

Oct 2019 - Smartfish AS initiates a rollout of its consumer health nutritional products into new markets in Asia through a new strategic partnership with Jacobson Pharma Group. As a strong sign of commitment to the new partnership, Jacobson Pharma Group recently invested NOK 40 million in Smartfish through a share issue.

Sept 2019 - Smartfish AS initiated a strategic collaboration with the global healthcare company B. Braun to secure a forceful global launch of its medical nutrition product Remune. B. Braun launched Remune in close to 20 countries during 2019 and 2020, followed by several other markets in Europe, Asia and South America. The collaboration also opens up for potential future launches by B. Braun of other innovative products based on Smartfish’s technology.





Global Enteral Nutrition Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 8,611.49 Million in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 16,185.64 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 163 No. of Tables 94 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Form; Nutrient Composition; Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered B. Braun Melsungen AG, Global Health Products, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott, Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company





Use of Next Generation Technology for Proper Enteral Nutrition Feeding:

In enteral feeding , it is important to calculate patient’s daily and cumulative energy balance, as it helps doctor plan the feeding routing according to the need of patient and decrease the morbidity and mortality risk among the patients. It is also essential to maintain the nutrient supply after discharge. There is no proper technology or equipment available for calculating the patient’s daily and cumulative energy balance. Researchers are now focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and prediction algorithms for the development of technology that can be used to handle caloric and protein deficit and monitor the energy balance. The next generation technology for enteral nutrition feeding can be used to create communication between ICU and post-ICU discharge units to understand the nutrition regime and predictive deficit. Hospital food left uneaten by patients can be analyzed to evaluate the energy, and protein and vitamins deficits. Similar approach could overcome the deficits in the post ICU period. The implementation of next generation technology-based tools in the critical stage could help to ensure that a patient's nutritional plan and goals are constantly measured, monitored, and achieved. In addition, wearable data could be integrated with Electronic Health Record (EHR) data, including data from sensors continuously measuring physical activity and glucose level. The growing fields of metabolomics and proteomics hold the potential to assess nutritional status, set appropriate adjustments of the nutrient mix, and monitor progress through various stages of illness. Therefore, the use of AI, prediction analytics, metabolomics and proteomics, and many next generation technologies in enteral medical nutrition for proper feeding routine is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the enteral medical nutrition market during the forecast period.









