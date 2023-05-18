Therapeutic Bed Market Size Will Attain $20.6 Billion by 2030 Growing at 8.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Therapeutic Bed Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[212+ Pages Report] The Global Therapeutic Bed Market size was worth at USD 11.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 20.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are Bakare Beds Ltd., Hill Rom, Inc. (Baxter), Invacare Corp., Stryker Corp., Medical Depot, Inc., Medline Industries, Centromed Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Arjo, Gendron, Inc., Hard Manufacturing Company, Inc., and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Therapeutic Bed Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Therapeutic Bed? How big is the Therapeutic Bed Industry?

A therapeutic bed is a kind of assistive equipment that is used for supporting people suffering from chronic ailments, injuries, and disease processes which can cause pain. Moreover, therapeutic bed products include standard hospital beds, specialized mattresses, and extra padding purchased in retail stores.

It also includes additional positioning aids including pillows, bolsters, and wedges providing comfort. Apart from this, it fulfills the positioning needs of customers associated with their medical conditions.

Global Therapeutic Bed Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Increase in the aging population and rise in the disease burden as well as the growing unmet medical needs of patients witnessed in emerging economies will embellish the global therapeutic bed market trends across the globe.

Apart from this, a prominent surge in the expenditure on healthcare services and demand for an increase in therapeutic beds for patients owing to the outbreak of pandemics will add to the profitability of the global market in the foreseeable future.

Rise in bariatric, inpatient, ambulatory surgeries and critical care services for post-operative & pre-operative methods will proliferate the global market expansion.

Restraints:

Low access to therapeutic beds in emerging as well as underdeveloped countries due to the quick spread of the pandemic can hinder the therapeutic bed industry surge across the globe.

Opportunities:

The humungous need of reducing the multiplication of microbes in the mouth and the necessity of preventing infection of dental gums can open new growth opportunities for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 20.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Bakare Beds Ltd., Hill Rom, Inc. (Baxter), Invacare Corp., Stryker Corp., Medical Depot, Inc., Medline Industries, Centromed Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Arjo, Gendron, Inc., and Hard Manufacturing Company, Inc. Key Segment By Product, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Therapeutic Bed Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global therapeutic bed market is divided into application, product, end-use, and region.

Clinical segment accounted for plus 49% share in 2022, is expected to dominate during forecast timeframe

The product segment of the therapeutic bed market is sub-segmented into clinical beds and household beds segments. Furthermore, the clinical segment, which accounted for more than 49% of the global market share in 2022, is set to retain its segmental domination in the coming years. The segmental surge in the next eight years can be credited to the high rate of ICU admissions owing to road accidents, the pandemic outbreak, and the rise in geriatric population susceptible to chronic ailments. Furthermore, these products offer various benefits including side railings, electronic elevation, and wheels helping them in their mobility and adjusting to the height of the space.

Acute care therapeutic beds segment will continue to dominate the global market

On the basis of application, the therapeutic bed industry across the globe is divided into critical care therapeutic beds, acute care therapeutic beds, and long-term therapeutic beds segments. The acute care therapeutic beds segment, which held the major share of approximately 42% of the global market in 2022, is set to continue its segmental domination in the ensuing years. The expansion of the segment in the analysis timeframe can be owing to the rise in the use of acute care therapeutic beds in hospitals for effectively handling maternity issues, reducing the severity of mental ailments, and offering protection against aggravation of the chronic disease.

Hospitals & Clinics segment is set to establish a leading position in the global market

In terms of end-use, the therapeutic bed market across the globe is segmented into reproductive care centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment, which contributed for about more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2022, is set to establish a leading position in the global market in the upcoming years. The segmental expansion in the ensuing years can be a result of a rapidly exploding aging population, rising incidence of chronic disorders, and surge in frequency of hospitalizations owing to chronic disorders. In addition to this, the availability of advanced healthcare amenities in hospitals & clinics will enlarge the scope of the demand for therapeutic beds in hospitals & clinics in the years to come.

The global Therapeutic Bed market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Clinical Beds

Household Beds

By Application

Critical Care Therapeutic Beds

Acute Care Therapeutic Beds

Long-Term Therapeutic Beds

By End-Use

Reproductive Care Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Browse the full “Therapeutic Bed Market By Product (Clinical Beds and Household Beds), By Application (Critical Care Therapeutic Beds, Acute Care Therapeutic Beds, and Long-Term Therapeutic Beds), By End-Use (Reproductive Care Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others), and By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/therapeutic-bed-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Therapeutic Bed market include -

Bakare Beds Ltd.

Hill Rom Inc. (Baxter)

Invacare Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Medical Depot Inc.

Medline Industries

Centromed Ltd.

GF Health Products Inc.

Amico Group of Companies

Arjo

Gendron Inc.

Hard Manufacturing Company Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Therapeutic Bed market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Therapeutic Bed market size was valued at around US$ 11.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.6 billion by 2030.

The global therapeutic bed market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population and surge in the disease burden along with huge unmet medical needs in developing countries.

Based on product, the clinical beds segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the acute care therapeutic beds segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

On the basis of end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific therapeutic bed market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Therapeutic Bed industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Therapeutic Bed Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Therapeutic Bed Industry?

What segments does the Therapeutic Bed Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Therapeutic Bed Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe Therapeutic Bed market to record noteworthy growth (2023-2030)

Europe, which contributed nearly two-fifths of the overall share of the global therapeutic bed market in 2022, is set to dominate the regional market expansion in the forecasting years. The regional market expansion in the coming years can be due to the presence of key players in the countries such as France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Germany.

In addition to this, access to robust healthcare facilities in the region and improvement in medical therapies & surgeries will steer the regional market growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2022, Therapy Brands, a key producer of practice management software, launched a new bed management module for Procentive EHR, an easy EHR solution provider for behavioral health practices. The initiative will embellish the popularity of therapeutic beds globally.

In the first quarter of 2023, Spectra Red Light, a Vasindux brand, introduced new red light therapeutic beds in the U.S. The move is likely to enhance the product demand in the U.S. and across the North American region.

