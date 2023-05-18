Submit Release
Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by approximately 3% to a record-breaking first quarter result of $142.4 million, compared to $138.7 million in the same period of the previous year

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Summary Results for the First Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

  GAAP           Non-GAAP        
  Q1 2023     Q1 2022     %
Change		     Q1 2023     Q1 2022     %
Change		  
Revenues $ 142.4     $ 138.7     2.7 %   $ 142.4     $ 138.7     2.7 %
Gross Profit $ 38.9     $ 37.6     3.5 %   $ 40.1     $ 38.9     3.1 %
Gross Margin   27.3 %     27.1 %   20 bps       28.2 %     28.1 %   10 bps  
Operating Income $ 15.3     $ 16.1     -4.8 %   $ 18.5     $ 19.1     -3.4 %
Operating Margin   10.8 %     11.6 %   (120) bps       13.0 %     13.8 %   (80) bps  
Net Income (*) $ 10.1     $ 9.7     4.0 %   $ 12.9     $ 13.0     -1.2 %
Diluted EPS $ 0.20     $ 0.20     0.0 %   $ 0.26     $ 0.26     0.0 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

  • Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.7% to a record-breaking first quarter result of $142.4 million, compared to $138.7 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), revenues for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 8% to a record breaking $149.8 million, with 50.3% of such revenues resulting from organic growth.
  • Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 4.8% to $15.3 million, compared to $16.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.5% to a record breaking first quarter result of $16.5 million. Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $0.1 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 3.4% to $18.5 million, compared to $19.1 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2023 would have increased by 2.6% to a first quarter record-breaking $19.6 million.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 increase by 4.0% to $10.1 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.20 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 1.2% to $12.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Magic is reiterating 2023 annual revenue guidance of between $585 million and $593 million, reflecting annual growth of 3.2% to 4.6% (based on current currency exchange rates).

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Magic delivered a solid first quarter, with revenues increasing year-over-year by 3% (8% on a constant currency basis)” stated Guy Berenstein, CEO of Magic. “We continue to lead complex and strategic projects that are critical for our clients across multiple sectors while remaining cautious on the macro-economic environment. As we move forward, we remain committed to executing our strategy, leveraging our strengths, and delivering sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Equity-based compensation expenses;
  • Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and
  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which filed on May 11, 2023, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Unaudited  
Revenues $ 142,440     $ 138,705  
Cost of Revenues   103,555       101,127  
Gross profit   38,885       37,578  
Research and development, net   2,539       2,339  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses   20,999       19,115  
Total operating expenses   23,538       21,454  
Operating income   15,347       16,124  
Financial expenses, net   (564 )     (814 )
Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions   (135 )     (844 )
Income before taxes on income   14,648       14,466  
Taxes on income   2,813       3,205  
Net income $ 11,835     $ 11,261  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (1,727 )     (1,546 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 10,108     $ 9,715  
               
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share              
Basic   49,093       49,039  
Diluted   49,136       49,083  
               
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 0.20     $ 0.20  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Unaudited  
           
GAAP gross profit   $ 38,885     $ 37,578  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology   975       1,138  
Amortization of other intangible assets   245       202  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 40,105     $ 38,918  
               
GAAP operating income $ 15,347     $ 16,124  
Gross profit adjustments   1,220       1,340  
Amortization of other intangible assets   2,064       2,102  
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (165 )     317  
Capitalization of software development   (711 )     (871 )
Costs related to acquisitions   74       10  
Cost of share-based payment   622       70  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,451     $ 19,092  
               
GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 10,108     $ 9,715  
Operating income adjustments   3,104       2,968  
Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests   (147 )     (152 )
Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions   135       844  
Deferred taxes on the above items   (347 )     (371 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders $ 12,853     $ 13,004  
               
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.26     $ 0.27  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share   49,093       49,039  
               
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.26     $ 0.26  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share   49,158       49,100  


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  Three months ended  
  March 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Unaudited     Unaudited  
               
Revenues $ 142,440   100 %   $ 138,705   100 %
Gross profit   40,105   28.2 %     38,918   28.1 %
Operating income   18,451   13.0 %     19,092   13.8 %
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   12,853   9.0
 %     13,004   9.4 %
                       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.26         $ 0.27      
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26         $ 0.26      


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

  March 31,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Unaudited        
           
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,506     $ 83,062  
Short-term bank deposits   3,901       3,904  
Trade and unbilled receivables, net   149,335       148,480  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   14,673       13,652  
Total current assets   270,415       249,098  
               
LONG-TERM ASSETS:              
Deferred tax assets   4,004       3,618  
Right-of-use assets   26,319       27,536  
Other long-term receivables   6,414       5,795  
Property, plants, and equipment, net   8,139       8,338  
Intangible assets and goodwill, net   205,745       210,756  
Total long term assets   250,621       256,043  
               
TOTAL ASSETS $ 521,036     $ 505,141  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
               
CURRENT LIABILITIES:              
Short-term debt $ 26,203     $ 20,755  
Trade payables   28,608       27,598  
Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders   14,728       -  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   40,760       46,842  
Current maturities of lease liabilities   4,529       4,591  
Liability in respect of business combinations   13,202       19,287  
Put options of non-controlling interests   26,977       27,172  
Deferred revenues and customer advances   17,112       9,808  
Total current liabilities   172,119       156,053  
               
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:              
Long-term debt   41,242       30,412  
Deferred tax liability   12,357       10,686  
Long-term lease liabilities   23,230       24,282  
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations   1,026       5,376  
Put options of non-controlling interests   1,091       1,120  
Accrued severance pay, net   902       901  
Total long term liabilities   79,848       72,777  
               
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY:              
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders’ equity   255,144       262,927  
Non-controlling interests   13,925       13,384  
Total shareholders equity   269,069       276,311  
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 521,036     $ 505,141  


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

  Three months ended
March 31, 		 
  2023     2022  
  Unaudited     Unaudited  
           
Cash flows from operating activities:          
           
Net income $ 11,835     $ 11,261  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   5,052       4,920  
Cost of share-based payment   622       70  
Change in deferred taxes, net   1,351       (605 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   -       (977 )
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held in currencies other than the functional currency   731       318  
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks and others   76       (194 )
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables   (5,773 )     (4,649 )
Other current and long-term accounts receivable   1,612       (2,865 )
Trade payables   1,354       (1,257 )
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   (5,565 )     558  
Deferred revenues   7,458       6,190  
Net cash provided by operating activities   18,753       12,770  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Capitalized software development costs   (711 )     (871 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (431 )     (302 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash   (10,151 )     (10,963 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   -       (2,078 )
Purchase of intangible asset   -       (191 )
Investment in (proceeds from) bank deposits   (269 )     4,968  
Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables   323       -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,239 )     (9,437 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (1,526 )     (1,704 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (1,380 )     (1,267 )
Short-term and long-term loans received   23,749       25,016  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (7,323 )     (1,740 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   13,520       20,305  
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (1,590 )     (1,081 )
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   19,444       22,557  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   83,062       88,090  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 102,506     $ 110,647  

