The INNOCN 13A1F OLED Portable Travel Monitor is A Partner for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a trailblazer in the realm of innovation with its creation of top-of-the-line portable monitors. INNOCN has received accolades from renowned media outlets such as Forbes and Rolling Stone for producing the best portable monitors in recent years, which attests to the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.
Among INNOCN's impressive lineup of portable monitors, the INNOCN 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Travel Monitor stands out as the ultimate choice for pairing with high-end laptops. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, celebrated for its exceptional performance on the go, is a perfect companion for the 13A1F monitor. With its sleek and portable 12.4-inch design and an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 serves as an ideal travel laptop, seamlessly complementing the 13A1F travel monitor. The laptop's touchscreen functionality and full-size keyboard enable users to operate it with ease. Additionally, the built-in USB-C ports on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 ensure effortless compatibility with the 13A1F monitor.
Priced at $249.99 for Amazon US customers and €298 for Amazon EU customers (DE, FR, IT, ES), the 13A1F monitor offers exceptional value for its outstanding features. Its 13.3-inch display and 1920 x 1080p resolution deliver crisp image quality, enhancing productivity and enjoyment during work and leisure activities.
The monitor's remarkable color qualities, including a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 100000:1 contrast ratio, provide vibrant visuals with deep blacks and brighter whites. With USB-C and mini HDMI connectivity options, users can effortlessly connect various devices such as mini PCs, digital cameras, smartphones, and more. Versatile and adaptable, the 13A1F monitor is a reliable companion for any time of the day, whether it be for leisure, work, or travel. Unlock a world of vivid visuals and seamless connectivity with the 13A1F monitor.
