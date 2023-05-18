Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,474 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor Welcomes 5th Grade Students from William S. Reyes Elementary School

The Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor welcomed a group of special guests this morning: the young bright students of William S. Reyes Elementary School’s 5th graders who were on a field trip to learn more about the CNMI Government and the executive branch.

The post <strong>Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor Welcomes 5th Grade Students from William S. Reyes Elementary School</strong> appeared first on Office of CNMI Governor and Lt. Governor.

You just read:

Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor Welcomes 5th Grade Students from William S. Reyes Elementary School

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more