Bath & Body Works Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

Exceeds First Quarter Earnings Per Share Guidance and Increases Earnings Per Share Outlook for the Full-Year 2023

Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, “We delivered first quarter sales in line with our expectations while our EPS was better than anticipated as we saw benefits from our work to improve merchandise margin as well as early benefits from our cost optimization initiatives. I want to thank our team for their continued dedication and efforts in delivering innovation and newness to our customers as well as leveraging the agility of our vertically integrated supply chain to meet demand and capture market opportunities. In addition, we maintained our intense focus on efficiency and navigated the ongoing challenging macroeconomic environment. Looking forward, we are moving quickly and implementing our plans to profitably grow sales and drive long-term value for our shareholders. I remain excited about the opportunities ahead, and I am confident that the future is bright for Bath & Body Works.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

The company reported net sales of $1.396 billion for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023, a decrease of 4% compared to net sales of $1.450 billion for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.35 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.64 for the same period of the prior year. First quarter operating income was $181 million compared to $280 million last year, and net income was $81 million compared to $155 million last year.

Reported first quarter 2023 net income includes a $7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million after-tax gain) associated with the early extinguishment of debt, resulting from the open market repurchase and retirement of $84 million principal amount of the company’s senior notes during the first quarter.

Excluding the gain on the early extinguishment of debt, adjusted first quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share were $0.33 and adjusted net income was $76 million.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results.

2023 Outlook

The company has updated its full-year forecast to reflect better-than-expected bottom line results and the impact of the gain on the early extinguishment of debt in the first quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company reiterates its forecast of flat net sales to a mid-single digit decline compared to $7.560 billion in 2022. The company now expects full-year 2023 earnings per diluted share to be between $2.70 and $3.10, compared to $3.40 in 2022. The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share to be between $2.68 and $3.08. The company’s adjusted earnings per diluted share forecast excludes the gain on the early extinguishment of debt associated with the open market repurchase and retirement of $84 million principal amount of the company’s senior notes during the first quarter.

Fiscal 2023 will include a 53rd week, with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 consisting of 14 weeks. The company’s full-year outlook includes the impact of the 53rd week, estimated at 7 cents per diluted share.

The company expects second quarter net sales to decline low- to mid-single digits compared to $1.618 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter earnings per diluted share are expected to be between $0.27 and $0.32, compared to $0.52 earnings per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s second quarter and full-year outlook exclude the impact of any future debt or share repurchase activity.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

First Quarter 2023 Total Sales (In millions):

First Quarter

2023 First Quarter

2022 %

Inc/

(Dec) Stores - U.S. and Canada $ 1,034 $ 1,059 (2 %) Direct - U.S. and Canada 280 318 (12 %) International (a) 82 73 13 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,396 $ 1,450 (4 %) (a) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.





Total Company-Operated Stores: Stores Stores 1/28/2023 Opened Closed 4/29/2023 United States 1,693 16 (8 ) 1,701 Canada 109 — — 109 Total Bath & Body Works 1,802 16 (8 ) 1,810





Total Partner-Operated Stores: Stores Stores 1/28/2023 Opened Closed 4/29/2023 International 401 9 — 410 International - Travel Retail 26 — — 26 Total International 427 9 — 436





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED APRIL 29, 2023 AND APRIL 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 1,396 $ 1,450 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (800 ) (781 ) Gross Profit 596 669 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (415 ) (389 ) Operating Income 181 280 Interest Expense (89 ) (89 ) Other Income 20 1 Income Before Income Taxes 112 192 Provision for Income Taxes 31 37 Net Income $ 81 $ 155 Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.35 $ 0.64 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 230 243





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In millions) April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,046 $ 651 Accounts Receivable, Net 145 167 Inventories 771 820 Other 118 114 Total Current Assets 2,080 1,752 Property and Equipment, Net 1,223 1,059 Operating Lease Assets 1,072 1,058 Goodwill 628 628 Trade Name 165 165 Deferred Income Taxes 37 44 Other Assets 158 154 Total Assets $ 5,363 $ 4,860 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 426 $ 470 Accrued Expenses and Other 585 534 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 165 163 Income Taxes 101 73 Total Current Liabilities 1,277 1,240 Deferred Income Taxes 168 157 Long-term Debt 4,781 4,856 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 1,032 1,019 Other Long-term Liabilities 275 246 Total Equity (Deficit) (2,170 ) (2,658 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 5,363 $ 4,860





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In millions) First Quarter 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 81 $ 155 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Long-lived Assets 63 53 Share-based Compensation Expense 7 12 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (7 ) — Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 81 72 Inventories (63 ) (111 ) Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other (113 ) (97 ) Income Taxes Payable 23 35 Other Assets and Liabilities (28 ) (53 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 44 $ 66 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (93 ) $ (88 ) Other Investing Activities (1 ) — Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (94 ) $ (88 ) Financing Activities: Payments for Long-term Debt $ (74 ) $ — Repurchases of Common Stock — (1,227 ) Dividends Paid (46 ) (48 ) Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards (8 ) (26 ) Other Financing Activities (7 ) (5 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities $ (135 ) $ (1,306 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (1 ) $ — Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (186 ) (1,328 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 1,232 1,979 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 1,046 $ 651





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income $ 81 $ 155 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (7 ) — Tax Effect of Gain on Extinguishment of Debt 2 — Adjusted Net Income $ 76 $ 155 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.35 $ 0.64 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (0.03 ) — Tax Effect of Gain on Extinguishment of Debt 0.01 — Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.33 $ 0.64

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FORECASTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Full-Year 2023 Reconciliation of Forecasted Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Forecasted Earnings Per Diluted Share Forecasted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 2.70 — $ 3.10 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt (0.03) Tax Effect of Gain on Extinguishment of Debt 0.01 Adjusted Forecasted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 2.68 — $ 3.08

The company's forecast excludes the impact of any future debt or share repurchase activity.

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude the following:

A $7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.

Fiscal 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, there were no adjustments to results.

The “Adjusted Forecasted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2023

Forecasted full-year 2023 adjusted results exclude the following:

A $7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income for the first quarter of 2023, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.

The company's forecast of adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes the impact of any future debt or share repurchase activity.

The Adjusted Financial Information and Adjusted Forecasted Financial Information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company’s definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the ongoing operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company’s ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures of results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The Adjusted Financial Information and Adjusted Forecasted Financial Information should be read in conjunction with the company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.