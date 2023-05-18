ApeX Pro Drives Industry-First Partnership With AstraBit to Bring Decentralization to Automated Trading

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-custodial and permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) ApeX Pro has partnered with AstraBit, a leading provider of automated trading and portfolio management software, to merge the worlds of decentralization and automated trading on a single, one-stop platform. The industry-first partnership will see the fresh integration of a DEX with a full-service suite of advanced trading tools, accessible by aspiring and seasoned traders alike.

The integration entails deploying automated trading bots, that leverage algorithms and statistical models that are designed to analyze market data, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades based on pre-set rules and parameters via AstraBit's dashboard. This opens the gateways to automated trading, risk and market analysis and a dynamic set of advanced trading tools, so any trader is able to seamlessly take their trades to the next level on ApeX Pro.

Easy Onboarding, Zero Complexity in Bot Use & Deployment

Traders are able to engage in different trading strategies such as day trading, swing trading and trend following, while ensuring that their various chosen strategies undergo rigorous testing. All individual trading data for ApeX Pro is backtested and live-tested via AstraBit, and is made publicly available with an impressive track record in generating long-term returns. Trading bots also run 24/7 without fail, delivering consistency and performance, so you can Set it, Forget it, and still come back to potential gains.

"This strategic partnership brings together the best of both worlds; AstraBit's user-friendly, single-point access software with automated trading, portfolio management and unparalleled scalability, with ApeX Pro's innovative and unsurpassed DeFi solutions. We are excited to partner with ApeX, a company that shares our vision of a decentralized financial future as our two firms revolutionize the way people can interact with blockchain technology and Web3 finance,” Nicholas Bentivoglio, CEO of AstraBit, shared.

Leaping Ahead in the Web3 Race

A leading permissionless derivatives exchange, ApeX Pro has proven itself to be a community-focused, reliable and high-performance global trading platform open to all. It features an innovative order book model and unparalleled user experience in trade execution, liquidity provision and dynamic earning programs, while staying true to the principles of decentralization and self-custody.

ApeX Pro continues to grow its Web3 ecosystem by working with established technology partners in the industry, all to deliver on the latest DEX innovations, and provide its users with a major headstart in the Web3 race.

About ApeX Pro

ApeX Pro is a non-custodial trading platform that delivers limitless cross-margined perpetual contracts to its metacommunity under a new social trading framework. It is primed to deliver limitless access to the perpetual swaps market with its order book model, as it remains committed to the promises of not just speed and efficiency, but also security with transparency on traders' preferred derivatives trading assets.

At AstraBit, we believe in inspiring and simplifying the digital asset space by building the world's most innovative, easy-to-use, and secure automated trading and portfolio management system. AstraBit combines artificial intelligence/machine learning technology and infrastructure into a state-of-the-art software that can be customized and hyper-personalized to your needs, giving you the flexibility and control to insert your own trading preferences and investment objectives. AstraBit's streamlined, single-click solution enables more accurate analysis, more profitable trading/staking + investment, and better portfolio management through a user-friendly AstraBit Dashboard that provides single-point access to the balkanized crypto space.





