FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference at 10:55AM (ET) on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in New York, New York.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Primary Logo

