Worldwide Demand Of Toilet Paper Market Will Surge At A CAGR Of 5.2% And Reach US $39.50 Billion by 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.

Toilet Paper Market Trends

Increased Demand and Production: The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a significant increase in toilet paper demand as people stockpiled essential items. Manufacturers responded by ramping up production to meet the surge in consumer needs.

Sustainability Focus: There has been a growing emphasis on sustainability in the toilet paper market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of traditional toilet paper production. As a result, there has been a rise in the availability of eco-friendly options such as recycled toilet paper, bamboo toilet paper, and toilet paper made from alternative fibers.

Flushability and Biodegradability: With concerns over sewer blockages and environmental pollution, there has been a push for toilet paper that is more easily flushable and biodegradable. Some manufacturers have introduced toilet paper that is designed to disintegrate quickly after flushing to minimize the risk of plumbing issues.

Online Sales and Subscription Services: The convenience of online shopping has extended to the toilet paper market. More consumers are purchasing toilet paper online through e-commerce platforms. Additionally, subscription-based services for toilet paper delivery have gained popularity, offering scheduled deliveries to customers' homes to ensure a constant supply.

Premium and Innovative Products: Manufacturers have introduced premium and innovative toilet paper products to differentiate themselves in the market. This includes offerings such as toilet paper with unique textures, scents, and decorative patterns, targeting consumers seeking a more luxurious or customized experience.

On the basis of end use, the commercial segment accounted for the maximum share in the global toilet paper market in 2019. Toilet papers are regarded as most hygienic products in the paper market.

The application of toilet paper in personal hygiene product has gained high momentum due to new product enhancement in the market. Furthermore, the market for toilet paper in this segment experiences growth owing to rise in number of industries including hospitals, hotel, restaurants, malls, offices, schools, and colleges. However, the residential toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, online stores were majorly for buying toilet paper in 2020 attributed to availability of wide selection of personal hygiene goods in a single click. These stores are operative 24*7 from anywhere. Thus, the demand for online-based business is anticipated to gain high traction during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the toilet paper market include Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Unilever, and Velvet CARE.

Key findings of the study

By type, the one-ply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.

By end use, the commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $22.7 billion by 2028.

By distribution channel, the online store segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

