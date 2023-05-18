RE: I89 NB Exit 8 Closed
This interstate is now opened back up I89 NB in the area of exit 8
From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 18, 2023 1:53 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 NB Exit 8 Closed
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
The interstate is temporarily closed I89 NB in the area of Exit 8, Montpelier for a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternative routes of travel.
VSP Berlin
802-229-9191 OP 3