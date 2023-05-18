Submit Release
RE: I89 NB Exit 8 Closed

This interstate is now opened back up I89 NB in the area of exit 8

 

From: Hanley, Elaine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, May 18, 2023 1:53 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 NB Exit 8 Closed

 

The interstate is temporarily closed I89 NB in the area of Exit 8, Montpelier for a motor vehicle accident. Please seek alternative routes of travel.

 

 

VSP Berlin

802-229-9191 OP 3

RE: I89 NB Exit 8 Closed

