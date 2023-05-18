Nutraceutical Excipients Market is expected to hit USD 6.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.97 percent – says Maximize Market Research

The Nutraceutical Excipients Market is segmented into Type, Form, and Application for the analysis of the market. Nutraceuticals play a crucial role in enhancing the bioavailability, stability, and efficacy of active ingredients in Nutraceutical products. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for Nutraceutical products among health-conscious consumers and the growing awareness of the benefits of preventive healthcare.

Pune, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global healthcare research and business-consulting firm has recently released a comprehensive market intelligence report titled " Nutraceutical Excipients Market " The report offers a conscientious analysis of the Nutraceutical Excipients Market using a combination of primary and secondary data sources and insights from domain experts. It presents a comprehensive outlook of the market at both regional and global levels. According to Maximize Market Research, the Nutraceutical Excipients Market is expected to exhibit a robust growth trajectory, with the market value expected to increase from USD 4.12 billion in 2022 to USD 6.6 billion by 2029, representing a notable compound annual growth rate of 6.97 percent over the forecast period.



Nutraceutical Excipients Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 4.12 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 6.6 Bn. CAGR 6.97 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 273 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Type and Form, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

• Nutraceutical Excipients Market report consists of quantitative Analysis such as analyzing numerical data such as production volumes, market size, and growth rates to identify patterns and trends. In addition, qualitative analysis involves non-numerical data such as consumer preferences, market perception, and industry trends to gain insights into the market.

• Primary research involves gathering data through primary sources such as interviews with industry experts, company representatives, and end-users to gain insights into the market dynamics, demand, and supply patterns, and emerging trends. Secondary Research involves gathering data from secondary sources such as reports, company websites, industry journals, and government publications to estimate market size and market shares.

• The report is carved using analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTEL analysis used to conduct the market analysis. This report provides a 360-degree aspect of the Nutraceutical Excipients Market.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Overview

Autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a medical procedure wherein a patient receives healthy blood-forming cells (stem cells) from a donor to replace their own stem cells that have been compromised or destroyed due to radiation treatment or high doses of chemotherapy. The process involved extensive collection of primary and secondary data from diverse sources, such as industry experts, therapists, medical journals, regulatory bodies, and company reports. Rigorous analysis of the collected data was conducted utilizing various statistical tools and techniques, encompassing both quantitative and qualitative assessments of the market. This analysis entailed evaluating the market size, growth rate, market share, and market trends. To predict the future growth of the Nutraceutical Excipients market, historical data was meticulously examined alongside an analysis of prevailing market trends and growth drivers. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the competitive landscape of the Nutraceutical Excipients market, encompassing market share, competitive strategies, and product portfolios of key market players.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Dynamics

The global Nutraceutical excipients market is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period, thanks to the increasing demand for functional and fortified food products that cater to consumers’ nutritional requirements. As the market becomes more health-conscious, and seeking food items that provide additional health advantages. This growing trend is expected to drive the demand for nutraceutical excipients, which are essential ingredients utilized in the production of functional products. Another factor boosting the growth of the market is the rising demand for preventive healthcare. With the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity , diabetes, and heart disease continuing to rise. Also, an increasing number of people turning to their functional foods as dietary supplements and functional foods are anticipated to grow.

The global nutraceutical excipients market presents several opportunities such as increasing demand for clean-label and plant-based products. As consumers become more health conscious, they are progressively looking for food products devoid of artificial additives and preservatives. This trend is expected to drive the demand for the nutraceutical market. The current market customer base is getting increasingly aware of their nutritional need and seeking personalized nutrition to fulfill their requirements. This will be a major boost and is expected to create new opportunities in the market. Another key point for nutraceutical excipient manufacturers is the development of more efficient and cost-effective production processes, which can be achieved by reducing production costs, profitability, etc.

The regulatory framework governs the use of nutraceutical excipients, as the ingredients are incorporated into products intended for human consumption. In addition, compliance with these regulations is time-consuming and expensive, limiting market entry and growth opportunities. Also the availability and cost of raw materials, as the availability susceptible to factors like weather conditions, environmental changes, and geopolitical issues. Consequently, the fluctuations in the cost and supply of raw materials rise major constraints for the market. The global nutraceutical excipients market also faces several challenges and heavy competition from alternative ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, and enzymes. The lack of standardization and quality control poses a significant challenge for the nutraceutical excipients market.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Regional Insights

North America and Europe are the primary markets for nutraceutical excipients, constituting a substantial portion of the global market. The market in regions is primarily driven by several factors, including the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for organic and natural products, and the availability of advanced technology for nutraceutical product manufacturing.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with nutraceutical products, the presence of a substantial population base, rapid urbanization, and heightened investments in the healthcare sector contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

By Type:

Binders

Fillers & Diluents

Disintegrants

Coating Agents

Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants

Others



By Form:

Dry Excipients

Liquid Excipients

By Application:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals



Dietary supplements are the largest segment, followed by functional foods and pharmaceuticals. The demand for dietary supplements is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritional supplements.

Key Competitors include:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Brenntag AG (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Roquette Frères (France)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

IMCD BV (Netherlands)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Huachang Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Kuwait)

Al-Kharafi Group (Kuwait)

ADM do Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)

Ingredion Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)

Kerry Ingredients do Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)

Raízen Energia S.A. (Brazil)

Ezz Dekheila Company for Food Industries (Egypt)

The nutraceutical excipients market structure creates a highly competitive environment, with players competing on price, quality, and innovation to gain a larger market share. DuPont acquired Colorcon, a supplier of colorants and specialty ingredients for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. This acquisition gives DuPont a strong position in the nutraceutical excipients industry, as Colorcon used in a wide range of nutraceutical products. Also in 2023, Kerry Group acquired Ingredion's Health & Nutrition business, which helps Kerry Group to get the leading position in the nutraceutical excipients market.

